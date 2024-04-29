Tesla Cybertruck on display to public at Pavilion Damansara Heights showroom until May 17

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / April 29 2024 8:13 pm

Tesla Malaysia has announced that the Tesla Cybertruck will be on display to members of the public at the Tesla Experience Centre Pavilion Damansara Heights starting from tomorrow (April 30 2024) up to May 17 2024. Viewing hours will be 10am to 10pm.

The Cybertruck has been in Malaysia since the second week of April, and has been used in various teaser campaigns. This massive stainless steel electric pick-up truck is in the midst of its Asian tour that has already visited China, Hong Kong and Japan.

The Cybertruck has made waves thanks to its extremely angular wedge design, formed by tough stainless steel panels (dubiously claimed to be “bulletproof”) that continues to drop jaws five years after it was first shown.

There are three variants available, starting with the base rear-wheel-drive model can get from zero to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 180 km/h.

Stepping up to the all-wheel-drive model (which this Foundation Series is) adds a front motor that pushes power to 600 hp (441 kW), slashing the century sprint time to 4.3 seconds. Torque is claimed to be an insane 10,080 Nm, although that figure is at the wheels, multiplied by the ratio of the single-speed transmission. The actual figure, divided by a ratio of 15.02:1, is 671 Nm.

But the one you’ll really want is the triple-motor Cyberbeast, which pushes out a stratospheric 840 hp (630 kW) and gets to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds (with the rollout subtracted, as is typical for Tesla these days), on its way to a top speed of 209 km/h. Wheel torque is bumped up to 13,959 Nm, or 929 Nm at the motors.

Range is quoted at 402 km for the RWD model, 547 km with AWD and 515 km for the Cyberbeast. Payload capacity is 1,134 kg for the dual-motor model and 1,030 kg for the Cyberbeast, while towing capacity is rated at 4,990 kg.

What do you think – would you buy a Cybertruck if it were sold in Malaysia?

