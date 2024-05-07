Beijing 2024: Jetour X70 Plus facelift, PHEV versions of the T2 light off-roader and L6 SUV on display

Posted in Cars, International News, Jetour / By Gerard Lye / May 7 2024 11:48 am

Jetour’s booth at this year’s Auto China featured a few new models, some of which we’ll be covering in this post. The sub-brand of Chery has already announced it will make its public debut in Malaysia next month, with the Dashing and X70 Plus set to be first cars to be launched in the second half of 2024.

Jetour X70 Plus facelift

In China, the X70 Plus received a major facelift this year that brings with it an overhauled front end featuring a large grille with horizontal slats. This is also where you’ll find the main headlamps, with the daytime running lights now being a light strip that runs just beneath the bonnet line.

The changes at the rear are less substantial, with the taillights sporting a new graphic, while the bumper has been tweaked to include corner fins, bold chrome trim and rectangular exhaust trim finishers.

Inside, the updated X70 Plus gets larger dual displays along with a revised dashboard and more prominent chrome air vents. The third touchscreen for the climate system remains unchanged, but the centre console receives a fancy glass-look gear selector.

In terms of powertrains, the new-for-2025 X70 Plus is available with a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) and 230 Nm in China. This is paired with either a six-speed manual or DCT to drive the front wheels. There’s also a 1.6 litre unit making 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 290 Nm which is paired with a seven-speed DCT, also driving the front wheels.

Jetour L6

A recent addition to the line-up, the L6 is part of Jetour’s Shanhai of new energy vehicle (NEV) series in China. Previewed by the X-2 concept at last year’s Auto Shanghai, the L6 will be offered with plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains, according to CarNewsChina.

The former is said to be Chery’s C-DM system with a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine and an electric motor for a hybrid range of up to 1,400 km – little details about the EV variant for now. The L6 is reportedly the NEV variant of the Dashing and should share the same dimensions of 4,590 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,685 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm.

Moving inside, the interior of the L6 isn’t too dissimilar from the Dashing, with a large touchscreen occupying the dashboard. There’s also an identical steering wheel, while a small digital instrument cluster is integrated into the wide-width trim ahead of the driver. One difference is the centre console, which is connected to the air vents in the L6 but is separated in the Dashing.

Jetour Shanhai T2

The T2, also known as the Traveller, isn’t new in Jetour’s line-up, but the car shown at the company’s booth in Auto China is the plug-in hybrid version. Launched at the show with a price range of between 179,900 and 209,900 yuan (about RM118k and RM138k), the PHEV version is also part of the Shanhai series.

In terms of specifications, the T2 is equipped with a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) and 220 Nm. This is paired with a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) and electric motor, the latter rated at 224 PS (221 hp or 165 kW) and 390 Nm for a total system output of 381 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) and 610 Nm.

Two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are offered, with the first being a 26.7-kWh unit that provides up 100 km of electric-only range following the WLTC standard (129 km CLTC) and enabling a top speed of 197 km/h. The second option is a 43.24-kWh unit that ups the EV-only range to 161 km (208 km CLTC), while the top speed is increased to 210 km/h. In hybrid mode, the maximum comprehensive range possible is 1,300 km.

Jetour didn’t list exact charging capacities on its official website, but it did state the Shanhai T2 can handle both AC and DC charging. It also comes with a vehicle-to-load function capable of delivering up to 6.6 kW, with another external power supply in the boot that can output 2.2 kW.

