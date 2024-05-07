Bjak road tax – renewal optional, now free of charge; primary service to provide motor insurance renewals

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 7 2024 10:01 am

File image; new LKM and driver’s license formats

Following a statement by the road transport department (JPJ) yesterday, online insurance aggregator Bjak has responded with a statement clarifying that road tax renewal is an optional service for its customers, and it is operating normally.

The road tax renewal service by Bjak is now offered to its customers free of charge as part of its initiative to make insurance renewal more convenient and cost-effective for its customers. Bjak states that its primary service is to compare and provide motor vehice insurance renewals, as well as VIP services for its customers.

Bjak stated that while other companies typically charged rates between RM3 and RM11 for renewal services, it says it has made the optional service free of charge for all its customers, adding that it had previously absorbed any charges to official JPJ providers.

The company stated that the free road tax campaign is part of a private sector initiative to add value for customers, and is not related to any government mandate, and that it remains committed to providing innovative solutions and service while maintaining the highest compliance standards.

Bjak also stated it has a same-day resolution target for all enquiries and feedback received from customers, and also acknowledged the issues raised by JPJ, adding that it is working with the department to improve the experience for all vehicle owners in Malaysia.

Yesterday, the JPJ stated that it had not authorised Bjak to carry out road tax renewal transactions, refuting the company’s claims that it has been audited and approved by the JPJ, noting that the department received complaints from members of the public regarding road tax renewal transactions carried out through the Bjak website which have not been reflected in the road tax validity period, as well as regarding additional charges.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.