Beijing 2024: Leapmotor C01 sedan, C10, C11, C16 SUVs shown; T03 compact EV likely to enter Malaysia?

Posted in Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / May 8 2024 10:55 am

There’s plenty of interesting metal that was shown at Auto China 2024 in Beijing this year to say the least, especially with products that will be arriving in Malaysia for the first time.

One such brand is Leapmotor from the Stellantis group of brands, which has been announced as being part of Stellantis’ plans for introduction to this market later this year. Its positioning within the group’s brands for the country will be for the affordable EV segment, as one of three brands within Stellantis Malaysia’s plans for the near future.

Of the products shown by Leapmotor at the motor show in Beijing, the T03 fits the affordable EV bill, being a compact five-door electric hatchback that measures 3,620 mm in length.

Powertrain for the Leapmotor T03 is a front-mounted 70 kW (95PS) electric drive motor, offered with three driving modes and three steering modes, and has a maximum battery range of 280 km on the WLTP testing standard, according to the Leapmotor website.

Features in the T03 include an electric parking brake with auto hold, panoramic sunroof, an electric sunshade, as well as remote operation for battery pre-heating, air-conditioning, self-parking and vehicle location.

The T03 was also joined at Auto China 2024 by its stablemates, the C01 sedan, as well as the C10, C11 and C16 SUVs. As these are larger models and therefore given a more premium positioning in the Leapmotor line-up, these appear less likely to feature in the brand’s Malaysian-market plans for the immediate future, given Stellantis Malaysia’s affordable EV brief for the brand.

In fact, Leapmotor as a brand has been confirmed for arrival into Malaysia later this month, and as such, more will be known about the company’s plans, and products, for our market soon.

Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor C01 sedan; C10, C11, C16 SUVs

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.