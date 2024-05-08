Malaysia set to begin trials of QR code immigration clearance at both Johor border crossings in June

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 8 2024 1:56 pm

In March, Singapore announced that travellers arriving and departing Singapore by car via Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints would be able to use QR codes instead of passports for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

Now, Malaysia is aiming to do the same, kicking things off with a trial run of a QR code immigration clearance system in Johor, The Star reports. The pilot project is set to be carried out in June at both the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) facilities.

“The initial plan is for the pilot project to be carried out starting from June. However, there is a possibility for this to happen at a later date. It depends on whether the infrastructure and system being developed for the QR code clearance are ready by then,” state immigration director Baharuddin Tahir told the news publication.

He said that the QR code clearance will only be utilised for factory buses travelling through BSI and KSAB during the trial run. “We will only be carrying out the pilot project on factory buses. If everything runs smoothly, it will then be expanded to include other modes of transportation,” he said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.