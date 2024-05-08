Tesla plans to test robotaxi in China, though use of Full Self Driving not yet approved by authorities

Posted in International News, Technology, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / May 8 2024 1:23 pm

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has proposed the use of Tesla vehicles as ‘taxis’ in China as a way of testing the vehicles’ ‘full self-driving’, or FSD functions for the Chinese market, China Daily has reported.

The news outlet cites sources as saying that the Chinese government may have offered partial support for the plan, and Musk has reportedly suggested implementing autonomous driving capabilities in China’s taxi services, according to sources close to the matter, according to the news site.

While China “welcomes Tesla to do some robotaxi tests in the country” and hopes that the company will “set a good example”, Chinese authorities did not immediately approve widespread use of FSD functions, China Daily reported.

Tesla plans to unveil its robotaxi on August 8, for which the EV maker plans to use the ‘unboxed’ manufacturing strategy originally intended for the stillborn Model 2 project.

Tesla has been in partnership with Baidu for collaboration on map and navigation data for autonomous driving services in China, though for FSD functions, Tesla still needs approval to collect and transfer data required for Tesla vehicles’ driver assistance features, according to the report.

While some outlets reported that Tesla had signed a deal to get regulatory clearance for self-driving vehicles in China, the latest development in terms of Tesla-Baidu cooperation only indicated that Baidu map accuracy has improved ‘to some extent’, and that it has no relation to the car’s FSD function, the report added.

The partnership between Baidu and the American EV maker began in 2020, when Tesla began integrating Baidu navigation maps into its vehicles for the Chinese market.

The reported by China Daily cites the China’s ministry of natural resources as saying that “all intelligent driving systems are required to obtain a qualification before they can operate on public roads”, and foreign companies need to partner with domestic companies which have obtained this qualification.

