Another tree falls along Jalan Pinang, hits parked cars – road closed, Special Perils insurance recommended

Posted in Local News / By Jonathan Lee / May 13 2024 5:19 pm

Another week, another tree has fallen in downtown Kuala Lumpur amidst a heavy thunderstorm, this time along Jalan Pinang near the Petronas Twin Towers. Videos show the large tree lying on the ground, hitting several cars parked within the One KL condominium compound next to Mandarin Oriental and extending outwards onto the road proper.

The road has since been temporarily closed, according to Astro Radio Traffic, leading to slow traffic out of the KLCC area; there are no reports of injuries so far. This comes after a fallen tree on Jalan Sultan Ismail struck 17 vehicles on the road last Tuesday, causing one death.

As usual, we remind you to plan your routes using navigation apps with real-time traffic data, such as Waze and Google Maps, and to stay safe on the roads. If it’s at all possible, delay your journey to avoid congestion. Heavy rain also often causes flooding, so that’s something to look out for and avoid as well.

The incident is also a timely reminder to have the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle insurance policy in the event your vehicle ends up struck by fallen trees or brqanches; while it does cost more, it is a small additional amount compared to the potential repair costs should a vehicle end up damaged.

Dilaporkan pokok tumbang hempap kenderaan di Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur 📷m4rk_4d4m pic.twitter.com/Uz0lP1fo5T — BERNAMA TV 🇲🇾 (@BernamaTV) May 13, 2024

