BYD EVolve Day this weekend – win prizes worth up to RM39k at Balakong, Cheras, Glenmarie and KL@TREC

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / May 16 2024 5:57 pm

The BYD EVolve Day will be happening this weekend, May 18-19, and you don’t want to miss this one because there are door gifts, refreshments, fun activities and a chance to win prizes worth up to RM39,000. Of course, you’ll also find great deals on BYD’s popular EVs at the event.

BYD EVolve Day will be happening at four of BYD’s showrooms at Balakong, Cheras, Glenmarie and Kuala Lumpur @ TREC, 10am to 6pm this weekend. It’ll be a fun day out for the whole family with complimentary refreshments while exploring BYD’s latest EV models, plus a special token of appreciation just for attending. Door gift aside, there will be fun activities lined up for visitors of all ages.

Take advantage of our exclusive promotions and unlock prizes worth up to RM39,000! Enjoy a range of rewards, including a complimentary home wallbox charger valued at RM3,699, charging credits up to RM2,000, a three-pin charger worth RM1,800, and a VTOL worth RM988. Plus, with cash vouchers up to RM1,000, our overtrade program offering up to RM4,000, and rebates up to RM20,000, there’s never been a better time to save!

So, whether you’ve been eyeing a new EV or considering the switch to electric cars, come on down to the BYD EVolve Day event this weekend at at BYD Balakong, Cheras, Glenmarie and Kuala Lumpur @ TREC to discover the future of mobility with BYD, the world’s best-selling NEV brand. Don’t miss out on this unique and exclusive opportunity!

For more info, simply head over to the official BYD Cars Malaysia website or follow @BYDCarsMalaysia on social media to keep track of the latest updates leading up to the event.

*Terms and conditions apply.