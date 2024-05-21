Perodua hit all-time record sales in 2023 with 330,325 units, up 17.1% – aims to maintain level for 2024

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / May 21 2024 2:13 pm

Perodua achieved all-time high sales last year and you’re only hearing about it a few days before the second half of 2024 starts? Us too, via Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad’s speech at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, which opens to the press today. For reasons unbeknownst to us, P2 skipped its annual year-end review this year.

Usually, when companies keep quiet, or try to hide figures, it’s a sign of decline. But no such thing from the perennial market leader, which sold a record 330,325 in 2023, up 17.1% from the 282,019 units registered in 2022. By the way, 282k was itself a record, a huge 48.2% jump from the 190,291 vehicles sold in 2021.

In November 2023, P2 revised its sales target upwards to 325,000 units from the original 314,000 announced in January, and that higher figure – set because P2 managed to ramp up production (they usually sell whatever they can make without lag) – was comfortably surpassed as well. Most popular model? The Bezza.

“For 2023, we were also the third largest car manufacturer in ASEAN,” Zainal declared.

This year, Perodua’s target is to maintain sales at the 330,000 units level, and it’s off to a good start – for the first quarter of 2024, P2 registered 112,845 vehicles, an increase of 15.8% from the 97,438 units it sold from January to April 2023.

As always, sales corresponds with production, which saw an increase of 15% to 118,547 units from January to April 2024, up from the 103,041 cars that rolled out of Sg Choh in Q1 2023. As for waiting period, a common question when it comes to Perodua, Zainal said that it’s now from one to five months, an improvement over the eight to 10 months wait last year.

By the way, Perodua is showing off a Myvi EV called the emo-1 and the outdoor-themed Aruz X-Cape at the ongoing Malaysia Autoshow at MAEPS. Click on the links to see the showcars.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.