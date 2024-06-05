MyJPJ now accepts FPX for road tax, lesen renewal

Posted in Local News / By /

MyJPJ now accepts FPX for road tax, <em>lesen</em> renewal

You can now pay for your road tax and lesen renewal via FPX online banking as JPJ has announced that its MyJPJ app now has Financial Process Exchange as a payment mode.

What this means is that you can now use your bank’s online banking to pay, via FPX. You can select which bank and which account you want the sum to be transferred from, or even select a card from the list to be charged. Previously, you had to manually key in details of your debit or credit card. In short, there’s more flexibility now.

To renew your e-LMM or e-LKM, select the lesen that you want to renew, choose the tenure and mode (digital only, yes or no) and then select FPX and your bank when you reach the payment option section. Follow the steps and confirmation and you’re done. Check out the step-by-step guide below.

Click to enlarge

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 