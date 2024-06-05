MyJPJ now accepts FPX for road tax, lesen renewal

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 5 2024 10:06 am

You can now pay for your road tax and lesen renewal via FPX online banking as JPJ has announced that its MyJPJ app now has Financial Process Exchange as a payment mode.

What this means is that you can now use your bank’s online banking to pay, via FPX. You can select which bank and which account you want the sum to be transferred from, or even select a card from the list to be charged. Previously, you had to manually key in details of your debit or credit card. In short, there’s more flexibility now.

To renew your e-LMM or e-LKM, select the lesen that you want to renew, choose the tenure and mode (digital only, yes or no) and then select FPX and your bank when you reach the payment option section. Follow the steps and confirmation and you’re done. Check out the step-by-step guide below.

Click to enlarge

