2025 BMW X3 leaked – new G45 gets mini-iX design, PHEV with around 300 hp, up to 100 km EV range

The new BMW 1 Series may be the latest thing to come out of Munich, but another model is waiting in the wings in the shape of the next G45 X3. And the image above gives us our best look at the new SUV yet – a promotional photo of the car has inadvertently made its way to an official BMW website and has been shared across the Internet, including a Bimmerpost forum.

Shown in plain view is the X3’s all-new design, which draws plenty of inspiration from the larger all-electric iX, with details such as the pronounced angular fender flares, clean body side surfacing, an upswept window line and chrome door mirror spars.

At the front, you’ll find the latest BMW front face that incorporates triangular headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights, flanking a large double kidney grille with vertical and diagonal slats – a styling cue first seen on the aforementioned 1 Series. There’s also a split front air intake lined with a U-shaped metallic strip, while vertical inlets bookend the bumper.

The charging port on the left front fender and the “E” number plate suffix point to this being a plug-in hybrid model (the successor to the xDrive30e, expected to be badged the X330e if reports of BMW’s new naming scheme turn out to be correct). This model is widely tipped to possess a total system output of around 300 hp as well as an all-electric range of up to 100 km.

Also set to be offered are a range of 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder models, including an xDrive30 (X330?) with around 280 hp, likely assisted by a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Moving up the lineup, you’ll find the M50 (XM350?) powered by a 390 hp B58 3.0 litre straight-six, as well as a top dog X3 M (XM3?).

The introduction of the G45 X3 will mark the end of the road of the outgoing G01, which has recently received a Final Edition in Malaysia. As an aside, the electric iX3 derivative is set to be discontinued after just one generation. Its replacement will be built on the radically different Neue Klasse architecture and has already been previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse X concept.

GALLERY: 2025 BMW X3 official “spyshots”

