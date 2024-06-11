Perodua Ativa Hybrid rolls into highway from Balakong service centre, two bikes crash into the runaway car

By Danny Tan / June 11 2024 11:07 am

There’s a clip of a Perodua Ativa Hybrid rolling back into the highway from a service centre that has gone viral, and the runaway car caused two motorcycles to crash into it as it made its way across the lanes.

The CCTV recording from the Balakong service centre sees a white Ativa Hybrid get into the facility’s driveway, and the SUV was out of sight for just a short moment before it started rolling down the driveway, gathering speed from the angle of the surface. The driver’s door was even still open.

In no time, the car reached the road and the first motorcycle crashed into it in the leftmost lane. Seconds later, as the Ativa continued on its path, another biker ran into it. It was a near miss for some of the cars. The clip above was even covered by TV3 news.

Kecuaian yg tak boleh dibincang.. balakong perodua, ingat staf perodua nak terkencing sangat tu, lari tinggal kereta .. pic.twitter.com/sIDkzPhVzf — #UpdateInfo🇲🇾🌍 (@update11111) June 8, 2024

The TV news coverage said that the rogue Ativa’s driver did not engage the ‘hand brake’, but in the case of the CBU, subscription-only Ativa Hybrid, it’s an electronic parking brake instead of the regular Ativa’s lever.

In any case, it’s very strange that the driver, which could be a service centre staff, did not put the gear lever into P, which should already be wired into every driver. An automatic car in P, even without the parking brake engaged, would not have rolled away. He/she also left the car with the door open, as if in a rush.

Here’s hoping that this careless mistake did not cause heavy injuries to the two motorcyclists. We’ve reached out to Perodua for comment.

