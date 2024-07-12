2024 MINI Countryman in Malaysia – U25 SUV official pricing is RM259k for SE EV, RM390k for hot JCW

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, MINI / By Jonathan Lee / July 12 2024 5:37 pm

Aside from launching the new all-electric MINI Cooper SE, BMW Group Malaysia also released official pricing for the three models it previewed at the Malaysia Autoshow in May. Here, we’re looking at the two U25 Countryman variants, the electric Countryman SE and petrol Countryman John Cooper Works.

Pricing for these models are RM258,888 for the Countryman SE All4 in Favoured trim (RM8,500 more expensive than the old petrol-powered F60 Cooper S Countryman) and RM389,888 for the Countryman JCW (RM330 more than before), both on-the-road without insurance. These figures include a two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; add the four-year warranty and service package and they jump to RM266,288 and RM401,988 respectively. All SE models also come with an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty.

MINI Countryman SE

The mechanicals are as per what was previewed; in the case of the SE, you get the same dual electric motors as the BMW iX1 xDrive30, producing a sum total of 313 PS (230 kW) and 494 Nm of torque. This enables the car to get from zero to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 180 km/h.

Its 66.5 kWh battery is also shared with the iX1 and provides a range of 432 km on the WLTP cycle. The Countryman can accept up to 130 kW of DC fast charging power, topping up the battery from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes, while maximum AC charging input is a relatively high 22 kW.

MINI Countryman JCW

Meanwhile, the JCW is powered by BMW’s venerable B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, making300 PS and 400 Nm of torque. With a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive at its disposal, this not-so-pocket rocket is able to complete the century sprint in 5.4 seconds, on its way to an electronically-limited top speed of 250 km/h.

On the SE, the Favoured trim gives you gloss black exterior trim, decorative skid plates and a choice of either Piano Black or Vibrant Silver roof and door mirrors; the car also rides on 20-inch Windmill Spoke two-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the car comes with Dark Petrol (blue) fabric on the dashboard, along with Vecsin faux leather upholstery in either Dark Petrol or Vintage Brown.

MINI Countryman SE (left) and JCW

The JCW is differentiated via a unique bodykit, red roof and door mirrors, 20-inch JCW Flag Spoke alloys, JCW performance brakes with red callipers and adaptive dampers. On the inside you get a JCW steering wheel, black and red dash trim and Vecsin/fabric seats in black and grey with red stripes.

Standard kit for the SE includes adaptive LED headlights, customisable matrix LED taillights, 20-inch Windmill Spoke two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry and start, dual-zone auto climate control with rear vents, JCW sports seats with driver’s side memory and massage functions and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Click to enlarge

In terms of tech, the Countryman comes as standard with a 9.4-inch circular OLED infotainment touchscreen, a head-up display, a Qi wireless charger, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, park assist, reversing assist and a 360-degree camera system with remote 3D view (via the MINI smartphone app).

Available paint options shared between both the SE and JCW are Nanuq White, Legend Grey and Melting Silver. The SE can also be had in actual colours – Blazing Blue, Chili Red and Smokey Green – while the JCW is offered with an exclusive Midnight Black hue.

GALLERY: U25 MINI Countryman SE All4 at Malaysia Autoshow 2024

