EVx 2024: See the Lotus Eletre range in person at the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend, 9am-7pm

Posted in Local News, Lotus / By Mick Chan / July 20 2024 1:14 pm

Happening right now is the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) at the Setia City Convention Centre, and the premier electric vehicle showcase will be ongoing across this weekend on July 20 and 21, from 9am to 7pm, and admission is free of charge.

There’s lots to be charged up about, including the Lotus Eletre that is being shown at EVx 2024 this weekend. Headlining the range is the Eletre R that packs a 905 hp/985 Nm dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain which propels the SUV from 0-100 km/h in a scant 2.95 seconds, 80-120 km/h in under 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 265 km/h.

The accompanying Eletre S is no slouch either, with its 605 hp/710 Nm dual-motor AWD powertrain enabling a 0-100 km/h run in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 258 km/h.

All versions of the Eletre get a 112 kWh battery as part of an 800-volt electrical architecture, which yields 490 km of range (WLTP) on the Eletre R, and 600 km (WLTP) on the Eletre S and base variant. Up to 350 kW DC charging is supported, which enables a 10-80% state of charge to be attained in 20 minutes. For home charging, up to 22 kW AC is supported.

Incidentally, pricing for the base variant in Malaysia has just been confirmed to be RM598,800, and the first batch of Malaysian customer units are expected to be delivered from October, Lotus Cars Malaysia has announced. Meanwhile, the Eletre S and Eletre R start from RM698,000 and RM838,000, respectively.

To find out more about the Lotus Eletre range, head on over to EVx 2024 that is happening right now at the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend, from 9am to 7pm. Admission is free of charge.

