Tesla Model 3, Model Y Quicksilver paint now RM3,500 more expensive – liquid metal hue costs RM11,000

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Jonathan Lee / August 15 2024 4:33 pm

Just four months after adding Quicksilver to the Model Y‘s colour palette, Tesla has already jacked up the price of its multi-coat liquid metal paint. The new hue is now RM3,500 more expensive on both the Model Y and the Model 3 at RM11,000 – the same as its other signature colour, Ultra Red.

The rest of the palette is unchanged and includes the no-cost Pearl White Multi-Coat, the RM5,000 Deep Blue Metallic and Solid Black, and the RM7,500 Stealth Grey. No other changes have been made to the Model 3 and Model Y, which were given an RM8,000 price drop in April:

Tesla Model 3

Rear-Wheel Drive – RM181,000 (launch RM189,000)

(launch RM189,000) Long Range AWD – RM210,000 (launch RM218,000)

(launch RM218,000) Performance – RM242,000

Tesla Model Y

Rear-Wheel Drive – RM191,000 (launch RM199,000)

(launch RM199,000) Long Range AWD – RM238,000 (launch RM246,000)

(launch RM246,000) Performance – RM280,000 (launch RM288,000)

Prices above are nett and do not include registration and on-the-road fees

Quicksilver is said to add “a new dimension that subtly changes with curvature as you walk around your Tesla.” The “dynamic” liquid metal effect is claimed to accentuate the shape of the Model 3 and Model Y.

GALLERY: Tesla Model Y in Quicksilver

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.