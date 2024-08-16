Piala Sultan Selangor vs Singapore, Stadium Merdeka, August 17 – LRT, MRT, Monorail extended to 12.30am

Piala Sultan Selangor vs Singapore, Stadium Merdeka, August 17 – LRT, MRT, Monorail extended to 12.30am

Traditional football rivals Selangor and Singapore will go head to head in the Sultan of Selangor’s Cup (Piala Sultan Selangor) tomorrow night. To make this 18th edition more special, the match will be held at Stadium Merdeka instead of Stadium Shah Alam, which is now being demolished.

The last time both teams played in the Sultan of Selangor’s Cup – established in 2001 – was in 2019, when the Red Giants defeated Singapore 1-0 to lift the cup for the ninth time. The 2022 edition was cancelled due to the pandemic, and the pause went on until now. Tomorrow, the veteran match will start at 8pm, while the selection match will kick-off at 9pm.

As usual with big football matches, Rapid KL will cater to fans with extended hours. Train stations that are close to Stadium Merdeka are MRT Merdeka, LRT Hang Tuah and the Maharajalela and Hang Tuah Monorail stations. Train services will be extended till 12.30am, and the stations that will remain open are Monorail Maharajalela, MRT Merdeka, MRT Titiwangsa, LRT Hang Tuah, LRT Pasar Seni and LRT KL Sentral.

All connecting stations will also have extended hours. Rapid KL reminds riders to use Touch n Go cards and ensure that there’s sufficient credit.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

