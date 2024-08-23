BMW EVs outsold those from Tesla in Europe for the first time in July 2024 – 14,869 units, 35% YoY increase

Posted in Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / August 23 2024 11:11 am

According to data from analytics firm JATO Dynamics, BMW electric vehicles (EVs) outsold those from Tesla in Europe for first time in July 2024. The German carmaker delivered a total of 14,869 EVs last month, which is 308 units more than Tesla that managed 14,561 units.

JATO Dynamics did note that BMW EVs saw a 35% year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales, calling it a “strong performance’ compared to Tesla which recorded at 16% YoY decline. “While the Tesla Model Y and 3 both continue to dominate the year-to-date (YTD) BEV (battery electric vehicle) ranking, they have recently lost ground”, the company wrote in its release.

“The Model Y is no longer Europe’s best-selling vehicle and landed in ninth position in July’s overall vehicle ranking [among EVs]. BMW’s latest models – including the iX1, i4, and i5 – performed well in July, while the new iX2 registered more than 1,300 units. Registrations of BMW’s electric models are clearly outpacing those of its Mercedes and Audi counterparts,” it added.

Click to enlarge

Looking at other brands, Volkswagen was the third best-selling EV brand with 12,213 units, followed by Volvo with 10,533 units, Audi with 8,618 units, Mercedes-Benz with 8,365 units, Peugoet with 6,361 units, Hyundai with 6,292 units, Kia with 6,034 units and Renault with 5,638 units.

It is worth noting BEVs outsold plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) in July 2024 by nearly a factor of two with 139,244 units delivered. The Tesla Model Y leads the way here, followed by the new Volvo EX30 and Volkswagen ID.4. On the PHEV side, the Volvo EX60 managed to beat out the Ford Kuga to take the top spot, while the X1 rounded off the podium in third.

Click to enlarge

JATO Dynamics stated in its release that demand for electric vehicles in Europe fell in July 2024, with their market share decreasing from 14.6% in July 2023 to 13.5%. “The lack of clarity around the incentives for – and future of – EVs continues to present a barrier to consumers considering an EV. These factors, alongside the low residual value of EVs contributed to the decline seen in July,” commented Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics.

Moving away from electrified vehicles and focusing on the overall automotive market in Europe, it was good news for the Dacia Sandero, which was listed as the region’s best-selling model with 22,398 units (+34% YoY). It is joined by the Volkswagen T-Roc and Toyota Yaris Cross on the podium. In total, 1.03 million vehicles were registered in Europe in July 2024, or 1.5% more than in July 2023.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.