Singaporean motorists with unpaid traffic saman to face action from Jan 1, 2025 after VEP implementation

Posted in Local News / By /

Singaporean motorists with unpaid traffic <em>saman</em> to face action from Jan 1, 2025 after VEP implementation

The road transport department (JPJ) will take enforcement action against Singaporean motorists with outstanding traffic fines in Malaysia from January 1, 2025. According to a report by The Straits Times, Singaporeans racked up over 35,000 summonses between 1990 and June 2024, amounting to RM3.5 million.

While no action has been taken against the motorists so far, they are urged to settle their fines as Malaysia prepares to implement its vehicle entry permit (VEP) system on October 1 this year. The VEP acts like an “identity card” for vehicles entering Malaysia and will enable the authorities to track traffic offences.

Singaporean motorists entering the two Johor checkpoints at the Sultan Iskandar complex via the Causeway as well as the Sultan Abu Bakar complex via the Second Link are required to obtain a VEP. Without it, they can be denied entry into Johor or be fined up to RM2,000. The VEP system uses a RFID tag issued by the the Malaysian road transport department (JPJ) and costs RM10 each.

Settlement of outstanding traffic summonses can be done through the MyBayar PDRM or MyEG, and foreigners can use their passport number to create an account on these portals. A JPJ spokesman said that after the VEP system is enforced from October 1, all foreign vehicle drivers should settle their fines before leaving Malaysia.

The enforcement will be phased, where between October 1 and December 31, foreign vehicles with outstanding fines will still be allowed to enter and exit Malaysia. However, from January 1, 2025, full enforcement will be implemented.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

NISSAN SERENA
NISSAN SERENA
NISSAN SERENA
NISSAN SERENA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN ALMERA
NISSAN NAVARA
NISSAN SERENA

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 