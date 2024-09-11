Perodua Myvi drivers in dispute at highway toll plaza – keep a safe distance, try not to be aggressive

By Mick Chan / September 11 2024 8:22 pm

Dashcam footage comes in handy as visual proof in the event of any incident, though as this particular clash of ‘Kings’ would transpire, any side of a story requires context. Here, dashcam footage of interaction between the drivers of a second-generation Myvi and another, third-generation Myvi has emerged online, with the incidents taking place at the Sungai Long toll plaza of the Kajang Silk Highway.

The rearward-facing camera of the G2 Myvi has provided footage of the other car at the same toll plaza, two days in succession, with the footage dated September 9 and 10 respectively. On the second day, the G2 Myvi driver stopped immediately after the toll booth in an attempt to stop what was thought to be the other driver’s attempt at evading toll fare.

The female driver of the G2 Myvi initially alleged that the male driver of the G3 Myvi had evaded paying for toll fare on both occasions, which the G3 Myvi driver subsequently disputed with Touch ‘n Go documentation of his toll fare payment on both days of their encounters, along with his copy of a police report made with regard to the incident being spread on social media.

Subsequently, a Facebook account appearing to be that of the G2 Myvi driver had posted her interpretation of events (embedded post below), questioning the other driver’s erratic driving (possibly in reference to footage from the first day). In short, the G2 Myvi driver’s Facebook post concluded with an apology, as it became clear that the G3 Myvi driver had indeed paid the required toll fare.

The recommended gap between cars for toll booth passage is five metres

The confrontation – on-road and online – could have been avoided by both parties, as by the G3 Myvi driver’s own admission in a later comment that he drives “rather aggressive[ly]”. The verbal exchange between both parties on the day was unclear as there was no accompanying audio, though on the part of the other Myvi driver, it also pays to ascertain what is actually going on before laying an accusation.

In any case, the guideline for toll booth passage is to maintain a five-metre gap between one’s own vehicle and the one ahead. If in doubt, that would approximately be the overall length of a reasonably large vehicle, such as the Toyota Alphard/Vellfire, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, or indeed most double-cab pick-up trucks such as the Ford Ranger.

