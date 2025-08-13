Porsche Motorsport Weekend – Celebrating Motorsport Heritage across Porsche Centres

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / August 13 2025 3:40 pm

As one of most storied brands in the history of motorsports, Porsche has over 75 years of racing excellence and over 30,000 victories under its belt.

The countless legends, legacies and learnings accumulated over three-quarters of a century have trickled down to road cars that thrill and excite through their dynamic prowess, earning Porsche legions and generations of fans.

Bringing race-bred innovation from the track to the road is a big part of Porsche’s DNA, and nowhere will this be more evident than at the Porsche Motorsport Weekend, which Sime Darby Auto Performance will be holding at three Porsche Centres – Ara Damansara, Penang and Johor Bahru – over this August 16-17 weekend from 10am to 5pm.

Bask in the magnificence of today’s models clad in iconic racing liveries that recall the brand’s illustrious motorsport history. Get up close to these machines and feel your heart beat faster as you imagine the glorious sounds of roaring engines and cheering crowds.

And the German carmaker is still chalking up track triumphs to this day, recently winning both Teams’ and Manufacturers’ titles of the 2024/2025 Formula E World Championship at the London E-Prix finale. Why not celebrate with Porsche by taking a gander at some delectable showroom-exclusive offers?

For starters, all available new models are being offered with one year of free insurance. Eyeing a pre-owned Porsche instead? All examples are being offered with one extra year of Porsche Approved Warranty.

Next, how about some show to match the go? Make a booking at the event and a RM2,000 Porsche Lifestyle voucher is yours to upgrade your wardrobe with the latest Porsche collection. The newest Martini Racing collection is a must-check out, and you’ll also enjoy up to 30% off selected merchandise.

Whether it’s your passion for Porsche motorsport heritage or a love for today’s exhilarating line-up, the Porsche Motorsport Weekend has got you covered, with unforgettable experiences and test-drive opportunities curated to show you everyday driving fascination like no other. Make your appointment now.