Zeekr Centre KLCC officially opened – 4,800 sq ft showroom by Preeminent Auto in Kuala Lumpur

In Local News, Zeekr / by Mick Chan / August 19 2025 5:36 pm

Zeekr Malaysia authorised dealer Preeminent Auto has officially opened Zeekr Centre KLCC, a 4,800 square-foot showroom located along Jalan Yap Kwan Seng in Kuala Lumpur, where official pricing for the Zeekr 009 Executive has been announced. Zeekr Centre KLCC is open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 7pm.

This serves as the flagship showroom for Preeminent Auto, and the dealer’s second location after Zeekr Centre IOI Mall Puchong that was opened in April this year. Zeekr Centre KLCC can accommodate up to five vehicles in its showroom, and there are three AC charging bays for customer use.

“Over the past year, we’ve been deeply encouraged by the enthusiasm and support we have received as a brand from Malaysians. The opening of Zeekr Centre KLCC is more than just a milestone, but a testament to Zeekr’s long-term commitment to this market. Zeekr aims to provide all Malaysians with accessible, luxurious and innovative offerings and our focus remains on expanding network availability and increasing marketing investment,” Zeekr Southeast Asia managing director Alex Bao said in a statement.

“Zeekr Centre KLCC is a reflection of our shared commitment to elevating the premium EV experience in Malaysia. Here, visitors can explore Zeekr’s cutting-edge EV lineup and interact with experienced sales advisors, go for a test drive to experience the dynamism of Zeekr’s technology and innovation, as well as experience firsthand the brand’s ‘Luxury Reimagined’ philosophy,” said Preeminent Auto managing director Jiao Qinghua.

Maintenance and aftersales support for Zeekr customers in Malaysia, including Zeekr Centre KLCC customers, is located at the Zeekr Malaysia aftersales location in Bandar Sunway. For the southern region, Preeminent Auto is aiming to have its aftersales setup in Skudai, Johor operational in the fourth quarter of this year.

