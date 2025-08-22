2025 Ducati V-twin launched for Malaysia, Panigale V2 from RM125,000, Multistrada V2 from RM112,000

In Cars / by Mohan K Ramanujam / August 22 2025 2:21 pm

In a double launch, the 2025 Ducati V-twins are now in Malaysia, the Ducati Panigale V2 priced from RM125,000 and the Ducati Multistrada V2 from RM112,000. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and stocks are limited.

Carrying the latest iteration of Ducati famed V-twin, the liquid-cooled engine comes with variable intake valve timing (IVT) and spring valve actuation from the V-four Granturismo engine. With valve clearance checks every 45,000 km, the Ducati V-twin, displacing 890 cc, with IVT adjusts intake timing across a 52-degree arc, ensuring smooth torque delivery at low revs, sharp response in the mid-range.

Over 70% of maximum torque is delivered from 3,000 rpm, with more than 80% available between 3,500 and 11,000 rpm. The Multistrada V2 adventure-tourer gets 115 hp and 92 Nm of torque, while the Panigale V2S sportsbike has 120 hp and 93.3 Nm of torque.

The Panigale V2S comes with an all-new aluminium monocoque chassis and dual-sided swingarm, with Ohlins NIX-30 upside-down forks and Ohlins monoshock, while a lithium-ion battery is fitted to save weight, listed at 176 kg dry. Brembo supply M50 Monobloc four-piston callipers for the front wheel, with 320 mm diameter discs.

The electronics suite for the Panigale V2S features sports ABS Cornering with slide-by-brake functionality, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and the new Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, all taken from the Panigale V4, as well as Ducati Power Launch and Pit Limiter as standard.

There are four ride modes – Race, Sport, Road and Wet – with riding information displayed on the new 5-inch TFT LCD that comes with three schemes – Road, Road Pro and Track. Currently there is only one power option for the Panigale V2S – Ducati Red.

For the Multistrada V2, the V-twin engine comes with shorter first and second gear to improve usability at low speeds and full acceleration. Standard equipment is the new Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 quickshifter, giving precise pedal feel and faster gear changes.

The frame, rear subframe and swingarm on the Multistrada V2 is redesigned, following the engineering design of the Multistrada V4. The aluminium monocoque frame uses the engine as a stressed member with steel trellis subframe and cast aluminium swingarm.

This gives the Multistrada V2 a weight of 199 kg without fuel, with the frame redesign giving a slim bike and a narrow fit across the frame that allows riders to get their feet on the ground without struggle. Seat height is set between 830 mm and 850 mm using the two-position adjustable seat while the Ducati Performance catalogue offers 870 mm tall and 810 mm low seats.

Fully-adjustable Marzocchi suspensions is fitted front and rear on the Multistrada V2 while Brembo supplies the braking for the front and rear wheels. The electronic riding suite comes with five ride modes – Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro and Wet – that works in combination with four power delivery modes.

This controls cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and Engine Brake Control (EBC), which are also adjustable to suit rider preference. Riding information is displayed on a 5-inch TFT-LCD display with multi-lingual function and three display modes – Road, Road Pro and Rally.

