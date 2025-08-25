Nuen Moto N1-S e-bike enters Vietnam, RM27,113

In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / August 25 2025 5:59 pm

Pre-orders are being taken for the Nuen Moto N1-S electric motorcycle (e-bike) in Vietnam, with a price of 170 million Vietnamese dong (RM27,113). Orders are secured with a 1 million dong (RM160) online deposit and three colour options are offered – Coal Black, Ocean Blue and Lava Red.

Nuen Moto says over 60% of components for the N1-S are sourced locally while manufacturing partnerships are in place with suppliers such as Bosch for electrical and electronics and J Juan for braking. Nuen is currently in talks with several European distributors as well as ASEAN, claiming to have 300 pre-orders under discussion.

The N1-S is powered by a 8.0 kWh battery, with a charging time of zero to 85% in three hours using 220-Volt AC electrical supply, while a 100% charge takes 4.5 hours on domestic current. With DC fast charging, this drops to 40 minutes for a zero to 80% charge.

The battery pack powers a 72-Volt, air-cooled, mid-mounted electric motor, driving the rear wheel via chain final drive, giving the N1-S a claimed maximum range of 245 km. The motor is rated to maximum of 32 hp, with 190 Nm of torque, while top speed is governed to 130 km/h.

Regenerative braking is used, harnessing kinetic energy used during braking to recharge the battery pack, increasinng traction and reducing stress on mechanical components. Two-channel ABS is standard, and suspension uses upside down forks and a monoshock in the rear.

Wheel sizing is 17-innches front and rear, wearing 120/60 front and 160/60 rear tyres. Weight for the N1-S is listed at 179 kg, with a. seat height set at 790 mm.