BYD and DENZA celebrate over 20,000 EV deliveries in Malaysia – DENZA D9 gets RM5,000 package this Sept

by Harvinder Sidhu / September 2 2025 10:31 am

BYD’s arrival in Malaysia has been met with very encouraging response, with over 20,000 of the brand’s electric vehicles (EVs) delivered to customers here since late 2022. With this result and a comprehensive range of vehicles that includes the luxurious Denza D9 electric MPV, BYD is currently the #1 EV brand in Malaysia.

In honour of the customers that made this achievement possible, Denza is extending its exclusive RM5,000 celebratory package for the entire month of September. The Denza D9 is already a competitively-priced premium people mover, and the package adds even more value to ensure you get to experience its best features with added benefits.

This special package includes installation of a high-power 22 kW wallbox charger to provide you with the convenience of charging your Denza D9 at home. On top of that, a six-year, 120,000-km free service package is also provided for even greater peace of mind ownership.

The Denza D9 proves its premium positioning with a plush interior that features a second row with individual business class-style seats. In addition to being power-adjustable, they also come with a ten-point massaging function, one-touch recline as well as touchscreens integrated into the armrests.

Separate climate control adjustment enables rear passengers to set their comfort level, with a built-in refrigerator allowing for drinks to be kept cool or hot. With various seat layout configurations available thanks to the adjustable second- and third-row seats, the Denza D9’s generous interior space is perfect for a family outing, a trip to the furniture store or anything in between.

The person behind the wheel and accompanying co-pilot aren’t left out either, with a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, “Hi Denza” voice assistant, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 50-watt wireless charger available at their disposal. The driver is also well supported by a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including Level 2 semi-autonomous driving and automatic emergency braking.

Another important aspect of a premium family MPV is comfort, which is handled by the Denza D9’s Disus-C adaptive damping. This is part of a powertrain package that provides as much as 600 km of NEDC-rated range on a single charge thanks to a 103.6-kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

You get to choose from Advanced FWD and Premium AWD variants, with the latter providing up to 374 PS and 470 Nm of torque. Every Denza D9 is backed by a six-year warranty* and an eight-year warranty for the battery and drive motor components* for complete peace of mind.

With a wide feature set, competitive pricing and the exclusive celebratory package, the Denza D9 makes perfect sense for those seeking a premium electric MPV. This package is only available until the end of September, so visit Denza’s nationwide premium roadshow series at the following locations:

Queensbay Mall, Penang: September 3-7

September 3-7 MyTown, Kuala Lumpur: September 4-7

September 4-7 Sime Motors City, Ara Damansara : September 5-7

: September 5-7 AEON Mall, Melaka: September 8-14

September 8-14 Publika Shopping Gallery, Kuala Lumpur: September 10-14

September 10-14 Sunway Velocity, Kuala Lumpur: September 23-28

September 23-28 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Petaling Jaya: September 22-October 5

September 22-October 5 or any Denza showrooms near you

For more information, visit the official Denza Malaysia website.

*Terms and conditions apply