Hankook Ventus evo UHP tyre, Dynapro HT2 SUV tyre launched in Malaysia – both with big mileage claims

In Local News / by Danny Tan / September 2 2025 8:26 pm

Hankook Tire Malaysia recently launched two new tyres, the Ventus evo and the Dynapro HT2. The Ventus evo is a ultra-high-performance UHP tyre that needs little introduction, while the Dynapro HT2 is a premium tyre for SUV owners seeking comfort and durability.

“The Ventus evo stands at the pinnacle of our UHP range, engineered for drivers who demand precision, control and confidence at every turn. The Dynapro HT2, meanwhile, is designed to meet the rising needs of premium SUVs, delivering comfort, safety, and stability without compromise. Together, they are symbols of Hankook’s commitment to advancing mobility through high technology,” said Hankook Tire Malaysia’s MD Oh Hyun Nam.

“Over the past few years, we have all witnessed how quickly the Malaysian market is evolving. Drivers here are more sophisticated, more demanding and increasingly aware of premium choices. Globally, Hankook is already a top-tier brand, trusted by leading car manufacturers and millions of drivers,” Oh told dealers at the launch.

“Here in Malaysia, our mission is clear. We aim to strengthen that premium image, to grow together with you, and to establish Hankook as the first choice for performance, technology, and reliability,” he added.

The Ventus evo and Ventus evo SUV is claimed to have superior transverse drainage. By controlling block deformation to improve contact with the road, wet braking is improved by 7% over the previous model, along with 4% better wet handling. A new tread compound also contributes to improved grip. Dry braking is 6% better thanks to a chamfered design that smooths the tyre’s edges for evenly distributed contact pressure.

The new Ventus evo also sports an optimised stiffness pattern, particularly in the outside blocks, for better dry grip. A flat side profile improves cornering stiffness; this means better stability.

UHP tyres can’t just be about performance and nothing else, but 32% better mileage over its predecessor is an eye-popping claim. This durability is from an optimised tyre shape and structure for more balanced contact pressure distribution across the tread.

Moving on, the Dynapro HT2’s promise is redefined year-round comfort and durability, and the visuals show a big American truck. An increased amount of sipes enhance grip and control over snow, Hankook says, while hydrophilic compounds improve performance on wet roads. The latter is also aided by an optimised main groove design that focuses on water evacuation.

Optimised multi-pitch sequencing reduces tyre noise for a quieter ride, while enhanced block stiffness prevents uneven wear. Wear performance is also boosted by an exclusive flat, square profile. Hankook claims 13% longer treadlife over the original Dynapro HT.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.