Petronas ‘From Track To You’ – stand a chance to chat virtually with George Russell, or meet Kimi Antonelli!

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Anthony Lim / September 2 2025 4:54 pm

If you’re a big Formula 1 fan and have dreamed of having a virtual chat with enigmatic racing driver George Russell or doing so in person with rising star Kimi Antonelli, right here in Malaysia, well, here’s the perfect opportunity to do so, courtesy of Petronas and its From Track To You campaign.

All you have to do is follow a few simple steps in an easy contest to stand a chance of being selected for one of the two sessions, which is either the virtual chat session with Russell or the face-to-face meeting with Antonelli.

Here’s how you can be in the running. First, you have to be a Mesra Rewards member, so if you’re not, you’ll have to register to become one. Next, spend a minimum of RM50 on Petronas Primax 95 with Pro-Drive or Petronas Primax 97 with Pro-Race by keying in your mobile number at the pump or using the Setel app.

Then, head on to the From Track To You page, enter your details, pick the session you wish to attend, list down why you’d like to meet the drivers, and if you have any questions for them, pen that down too, before submitting your answer.

The contest runs until September 18, so make sure you send in your response before the deadline. Find out more here.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.