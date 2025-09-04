Sime Motors celebrates its 45th anniversary, powering ahead as Malaysia’s largest automotive retailer

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / September 4 2025 5:20 pm

Sime Motors turns 45, marking four and a half decades of growth, innovation and leadership in Malaysia’s automotive industry. Since its establishment in 1980, the company has evolved into the country’s largest automotive retailer with the largest market share, with a world-class portfolio of brands and services.

Today, Sime Motors’ representation in the automotive retail space is accomplished through a host of brands, ranging from BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, BYD, Denza, Ford and Hyundai to Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo and Porsche as well as Auto Selection for used cars, Drivecare and EV Next for EV used cars, positioning it as a one-stop mobility powerhouse.

Over the past 45 years, Sime Motors has been at the forefront of Malaysia’s automotive transformation – from introducing cutting-edge technologies to delivering premium ownership experiences and driving the nation’s transition into the future of electric mobility.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the company built a strong foundation as a trusted automotive retailer, representing premium global marques with the focus to expand its customer reach nationwide. The 2000s marked rapid expansion, with the company consolidating its strength in luxury, premium and broad market segments, alongside a growing retail and aftersales network.

By the 2010s, it had reinforced its leadership through continuous dealership expansion as well as with the introduction of new international marques and customer-focused experiences that elevated the ownership journey.

The present decade ushered in a defining era with the opening of Sime Motors City in Ara Damansara, a state-of-the-art hub now recognised as the largest automotive complex in Southeast Asia, in 2021. Additionally, the decade has seen Sime Motors accelerate its electric mobility journey by introducing pioneering EV brands such as BYD, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

“Sime Motors’ 45-year journey has been instrumental to the Group’s long-standing commitment to innovation, sustainability and creating value for our customers,” said Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson, Group CEO of Sime.

“The Motors business is an important growth driver for Sime, and we are proud to see how Sime Motors has become a trusted name in Malaysia and a key force in the region’s mobility landscape. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities, particularly in electric mobility and to the wider Asia Pacific market,” he added.

Sime Motors MD Andrew Basham said that the milestone is not just a celebration of the company’s legacy but a reaffirmation of its vision for the future. “For 45 years, we have had the privilege of driving alongside Malaysians through every milestone, every journey and every generation. At Sime Motors, we will keep driving innovation, creating solutions and building customer trust at the core of everything we do,” he said.

To mark its 45th anniversary, the company has lined up a number of nationwide initiatives, including a 45th anniversary sales carnival from September 5-7 at Sime Motors City. Besides exclusive deals, buyers will also be in the running for lucky draw prizes, including a grand prize of a BMW 2 Series as well as monthly giveaways from September until December.

It will also host a 45-Hour anniversary sales marathon in October, which promises to be a record-breaking promotional event with unmatched offers, as well as Orchestrating Excellence, an orchestra concert specially curated to celebrate its 45 years of automotive excellence in Malaysia.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.