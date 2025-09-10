SIB Mili, Sarawak Skills sign MoU on EV, hybrid training – Kuching service centre to be established

Sapura Industrial Berhad subsidiary SIB Mili has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sarawak Skills Development Centre to advance the state’s EV and hybrid service training.

SIB Mili said in a release that under the MoU, its EV servicing, repair and maintenance expertise will complement Sarawak Skills’ experience in technical training, and that both parties will develop accredited programmes, enhance train-the-trainer initiatives and build a pipeline of certified technicians. The MoU also aims to set up a dedicated EV and hybrid service centre in Kuching, which will serve as an EV servicing hub as well as a technical training and workforce development platform.

“Through this partnership, we are proud to expand our capabilities in EV and hybrid technologies. This initiative will ensure Sarawak is well-positioned to embrace the future of mobility by providing high-quality training and practical exposure to the next generation of automotive technicians,” Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri said.

“This collaboration reflects SIB Mili’s commitment to lead in EV servicing and maintenance in Malaysia. By combining our technical expertise with Sarawak Skills’ training capacity, we are building not only the infrastructure but also the skilled workforce required to drive the nation’s EV ecosystem and accelerate long-term sustainable growth,” said SIB Mili founder and technical head Mohd Farid Abd Manaf.

