Geely Galaxy V900 – range-extended EV with 6-8 seats, up to 202 km battery range; on sale in China this year

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Mick Chan / September 12 2025 12:03 pm

The Geely Galaxy V900 MPV has been shown in a filing with China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), showing the extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) version of the battery-electric LEVC L380 that was shown in December 2023.

Measuring 5,360 mm long, 1,998 mm wide and 1,940 mm tall, the extended-range V900 is slightly longer than the fully electric L380 that measures 5,316 mm long. Rolling stock for the V900 are alloy wheels ranging from 18 inches to 20 inches in diameter.

The Galaxy V900 is fashioned largely after the L380 it is based on, albeit with a different front fascia that retains the lighting arrangement of daytime running lights located above the main headlamps. Compared to the L380, the V900 here appears to gain a lidar unit on its roof. Meanwhile, optional equipment for the V900 includes powered side steps.

Inside, the V900 gets a three-row seating layout as standard with a 2-2-2 seating configuration, and it can be optioned to accommodate up to eight occupants, in a 2-2-2-2 layout with an additional, fourth row of seats. Depending on seating configuration, the kerb weight of the V900 ranges between 2,910 kg and 3,030 kg; the fully electric L380 weighs a claimed 2,805 kg.

According to Car News China, the luggage compartment of the six-seater V900 has a depth of 919 mm, while that of the four-row, eight-seater is 347 mm deep, though the fourth row can be folded flat into the boot floor.

Two battery specifications are stated for the V900, starting with a 43.3 kWh ternary NMC battery made by CALB, that offers up to 172 km of electric running, and the second is a 50 kWh ternary NMC battery by CATL, providing up to 202 km of electric running.

Powertrain for the V900 is comprised of a BHE15-CFZ 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 120 kW (163 PS), which operates as a generator. Claimed fuel consumption for the V900 when its battery is depleted, is up to 7.2 litres per 100 km.

According to the report, the V900 is expected to enter the Chinese market this year, and with the battery-electric version of the MPV set to go on sale in the United Kingdom in 2026, Geely could introduce both battery-electric and range-extended electric powertrains to the UK market.

