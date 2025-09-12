GOyang² with Caltex Rewards and Touch n Go – get RM8 TNG cashback or RM5 fuel voucher this month!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 12 2025 3:53 pm

This has to be the easiest way to earn real rewards! Caltex Rewards x TNG GOyang² is offering RM8 TNG cashback and CaltexGO RM5 fuel vouchers to celebrate our beloved Malaysia this month, and all you have to do is shake your phone! Yes, GOyang-GOyang.

Here’s how to claim your share. TNG eWallet users, look for the GOyang² tile in the app and shake your phone. If you’re in the vicinity of a Caltex station, a RM8 TNG cashback voucher or CaltexGO RM5 fuel voucher will appear. If your phone’s location is turned on, you’ll receive push notifications to GOyang² if you’re within 5km radius of a Caltex station.

If you received a RM8 TNG cashback voucher, head to a Caltex station and make a fuel purchase of at least RM40 via the TNG eWallet’s ‘Pay’ function with the in-station Smart Payment Terminal. Don’t forget to scan your Caltex Rewards membership. The RM8 TNG cashback will be awarded instantly for eligible fuel purchases and you’ll see it in your transaction history.

If your GOyang² efforts yielded a RM5 Caltex fuel voucher, you’ll need to reveal the code, copy it and redeem in the CaltexGO app. Open the CaltexGO app and head to ‘View My Vouchers’. Input the fuel voucher code and click ‘Add Voucher’. Now that the voucher is saved in the CaltexGO app, you just need to apply it when making a fuel purchase – it’s that simple.

This is extra savings (or free fuel, depending on how you see it) and it’s super easy to earn. The Caltex Rewards x TNG GOyang² campaign is running from now till September 30, so remember to GOyang² before you refuel. Shake away! Full details here.