Pak Cik Shell demos MyKad reader at fuel pump for RM1.99 subsidised RON95 – no need to go to counter

In Local News / by Paul Tan / September 22 2025 4:43 pm

The “Pak Cik Shell” persona of Shell Malaysia’s managing director Shairan Huzani Husain has posted on his @pakcikshell Instagram account a demo of how MyKad verification for the RM1.99 per litre subsidised RON95 purchases would work at the fuel pump, without having to go to the cashier counter.

The video starts out with Pak Cik Shell cleaning his MyKad IC chip with an eraser – that’s just such a Malaysian thing to have to do and I’m sure all of us have done it some time in the past, especially at the banks, don’t you agree?

Next, he taps his Visa debit card on the touch reader to make a PayWave payment. Then, he inserts his MyKad into a physical reader slot for verification.

A few seconds later, and it looks like the whole process is done and he can proceed to pump. So it looks like Shell fuel pumps will be equipped with a MyKad reader so going to the cashier counter will not be necessary.

Of course, he performs this demo inside his office and not at an actual fuel pump. It could be because the system has not been activated yet on ground.

If every fuel company implements a MyKad reader at the pump, it looks like MyKad verification at the cashier will only be needed for cold hard cash payments, and not necessary for payments at the pump.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.