Pak Cik Shell demos MyKad reader at fuel pump for RM1.99 subsidised RON95 – no need to go to counter

The “Pak Cik Shell” persona of Shell Malaysia’s managing director Shairan Huzani Husain has posted on his @pakcikshell Instagram account a demo of how MyKad verification for the RM1.99 per litre subsidised RON95 purchases would work at the fuel pump, without having to go to the cashier counter.

The video starts out with Pak Cik Shell cleaning his MyKad IC chip with an eraser – that’s just such a Malaysian thing to have to do and I’m sure all of us have done it some time in the past, especially at the banks, don’t you agree?

Next, he taps his Visa debit card on the touch reader to make a PayWave payment. Then, he inserts his MyKad into a physical reader slot for verification.

A few seconds later, and it looks like the whole process is done and he can proceed to pump. So it looks like Shell fuel pumps will be equipped with a MyKad reader so going to the cashier counter will not be necessary.

Of course, he performs this demo inside his office and not at an actual fuel pump. It could be because the system has not been activated yet on ground.

If every fuel company implements a MyKad reader at the pump, it looks like MyKad verification at the cashier will only be needed for cold hard cash payments, and not necessary for payments at the pump.


  use brain on Sep 22, 2025 at 4:52 pm

    all those people who bashed blindly in earlier posts should come in and apoligize for defaming great leader DSAI

  Henry Chan on Sep 22, 2025 at 4:55 pm

    What if Malaysians driving Singapore registered cars?

    use brain ollie on Sep 22, 2025 at 5:18 pm

      those are considered disloyal, so no subsidy. if you dont believe me , can ask ollie

    Ollie on Sep 22, 2025 at 5:52 pm

      This is imbecileness, how many actual examples of this, and why would a person who can afford 500k RM Singaporean COE would need subsidies and why would anyone care about this isolated example? Hopefully this does not reflect collective IQ unless this is a small child playing around in the comments which it seems to be

  pudi on Sep 22, 2025 at 5:37 pm

    He told us to bring ‘rubber’ (eraser) also and blow our card 2 times before inserting it.

    So waiting for pakcik petronas, pakcik caltex, pakcik petron, pakcik five and not forgetting pakcik buraq after this.

