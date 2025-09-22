Setel confirms app can be used for RM1.99 RON95 subsidised price – must be verified Setel account

In Local News / by Paul Tan / September 22 2025 4:10 pm

Petronas fueling app Setel has confirmed on its social media platforms that the app can be used to qualify for the RM1.99 subsidised price for RON95 at Petronas stations when the new RON95 subsidy system is implemented on September 30, 2025.

It clarifies that in order for the app to be used to get the RM1.99 price, the requirement is your Setel account must be verified. This is done through a process known as e-KYC (electronic Know-Your-Customer), and is similiar to other e-Wallet or digital banks. If you make payment for your fuel through the app, you do not need to go to the counter for manual MyKad verification.

If you don’t have Setel yet, you can download it here: Apple App Store or Google Play

You can double check if your account is verified by opening the Setel app and going to the Account page. If your account is verified, you will have a green tick with the Verified icon below your name.

In addition to getting access to using the app for the RM1.99 RON95 subsidised price, verifying your account also unlocks a few other features such as an increased wallet size limit of RM5,000, an increased spending limit of RM2,000 per transaction, the ability to set up a Family Wallet and automatic top ups.

How to verify my Setel account

It’s actually pretty easy. All you neeed to do is take a picture of your IC and take a selfie, and the verification will be done in the backend.

Step 1 – Go to Profile and tap Verify your account, then tap Verify now after

Step 2 – Read through the differences between a verified and non-verified account in the table given and once you’re ready, tap ‘Verify now’.

Step 3 – Read through the guide on how to take your IC photo and your selfie.

Step 4 – Follow the on-screen prompts to take your IC photo and your selfie.

Step 5 – Wait for your verification to be done.

It is better to do it soon before the September 30 implementation as it can take up to 24 hours to verify your account, and there might be a surge of verification requests in the upcoming week.

If your verification status still shows Pending after 24 hours, you can e-mail [email protected] for further assistance.

