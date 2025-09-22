Targeted RON95 subsidy – damaged MyKad chips can be replaced for free at JPN offices, Sept 23 to Oct 7

In Local News / by Mick Chan / September 22 2025 5:50 pm

Following today’s announcement of the September 30 start date for the RM1.99 per litre price for RON 95 petrol for MyKad holders with a valid driving licence, holders of the MyKad with damaged chips may have them replaced for free at any national registration department (JPN) counter or office nationwide from tomorrow, September 23 until October 7, the ministry of home affairs has announced.

With the Malaysian identity card (MyKad) being a key document in determining one’s eligibility for subsidised RON 95 petrol, home minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has last week urged the public to check their MyKads to ensure the document is in good order.

The national registration department (JPN) had received 294,715 applications for MyKad replacement categorised under chip or card damage, and the department has seen a significant upwards trend in MyKad replacement applications in the last three months, with 32,819 applications in June, 40,371 applications in July and 45,411 applications in August, while this month, as of September 21, saw 22,858 applications, according to the ministry.

Based on the rate of card or chip replacement over the last two months, the free-of-charge replacement of damaged MyKad chips for the period of September 23 to October 7 is expected to cost the Malaysian government RM714,660 including other related costs, according to the ministry of home affairs.

At a glance, the subsidised price of RON 95 petrol in Malaysia from September 30 will be RM1.99 per litre, and anyone with a MyKad and valid driving license will qualify. This price will be applicable for 300 litres a month, while e-hailing drivers get an unlimited quota; the unsubsidised price of RON 95 petrol from that date will be RM2.60 per litre.

