Expired driving licences under 3 years still eligible for RM1.99 Budi95; 925k active drivers urged to renew

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 24 2025 6:10 pm

The transport ministry has said there are currently 925,421 CDL (competent driving licence) holders that are still deemed active but their licences have been expired for less than three years. From this total, 551,688 CDLs are expired by at least a year or less, 219,092 by between a year or two, and 154,641 by between two and three years.

As we all know, a valid CDL is compulsory to drive a motor vehicle on the road, and with the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme coming into effect, it is required (along with a valid MyKad) to gain access to subsidised RON 95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre beginning September 30, 2025 – earlier for police and army personnel and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients.

Holders of CDLs that are expired less than three years can still qualify for Budi95, although they are urged to make a renewal not just to continue enjoying subsidised RON 95 petrol, but also to avoid having to retake the driving circuit practical training (KPP02) and on-the-road practical training (KPP03) curriculums to reactivate their driving license.

Based on records from the road transport department (JPJ), a total of 2.4 million CDL holders are marked with an inactive status, meaning their licences have been expired for more than three years. These individuals technically do not qualify for Budi95 and will have to retake the driving school curriculum.

Since the announcement of Budi95 on Monday (September 22, 2025), the JPJ has recorded 26,991 transactions relating to CDL renewals done through the MyJPJ app, MySikap portal, kiosks and at counters.

To facilitate an expected increase in CDL renewals ahead of Budi95 coming online, JPJ has announced it will extend the operating hours of its counters at all its offices to weekends, on Fridays and Saturdays (Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah) as well as Saturdays and Sundays (other states) from 8.30am to 4.30pm on these day – this will run from September 27 to October 26 this year.

