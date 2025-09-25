Enjoy premium coffee, donuts at iCaur PJ – test drive and stand to win a Nintendo Switch fr Sept 27-28

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 25 2025 6:57 pm

The iCaur 03 is now available in Malaysia, and if you’re looking to try out the electric off-roader that is ‘Born to Play’, there’s no better place than at iCaur Petaling Jaya’s Test Drive Bonanza happening from September 27-28, 2025.

At the event, you’ll be able to get up close with the 03’s boxy, rugged exterior design and feature-packed interior. Available in rear- and all-wheel variants that offer as much as 426 km of range (NEDC), the 03 also comes standard with a comprehensive ADAS suite regardless of which variant you go for.

The 03’s battery does more than power the vehicle, as it is also used for its vehicle-to-load (V2L) system that delivers up to 3.2 kW to power accessories or electrical appliances. You’ll get to witness this first-hand while sipping on coffee served up One Half Roastery, who will be using the 03 for their coffee machines.

Donut Plan will also be present to serve up sweet treats if you’re feeling puckish or peckish. Should you test drive a 03 during the event, you will be in the running to win a brand-new Nintendo Switch so you can extend play to your home or wherever you are.

With aromatic coffee, tasty refreshments and a Nintendo Switch up for grabs, there’s plenty to look forward to at iCaur Petaling Jaya’s Test Drive Bonanza, so make an appointment and head on over this weekend.