Gov’t sets unsubsidised RON95 petrol at RM2.60 a litre – all eligible Malaysians pay RM1.99 for it from Sept 30

The finance ministry has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming two weeks, from tomorrow, September 30 until October 8, 2025. In doing so, it has also finally revealed the pump price of unsubsidised RON 95 petrol, setting it at RM2.60 per litre for the period.

This price will apply to those not eligible for the targeted RON 95 subsidy under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) programme. From tomorrow, September 30, all eligible Malaysian citizens with a valid driving licence will be able to buy RON 95 at RM1.99 per litre, at a capped quota of 300 litres per month.

Meanwhile, commercial vehicles that are eligible for subsidised RON 95 petrol will pay RM2.05 per litre for the fuel, as outlined under the subsidised petrol control system (SKPS).

The new RON 95 capped price for Malaysians replaces the previous ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as capped by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Elsewhere, there is no change to the pump price of RON 97 petrol this week, and so the fuel continues on at the RM3.21 per litre it was at last week. Diesel prices also remain unchanged, which means that Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continue at RM2.93 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 – which is priced 20 sen more per litre, remains at RM3.13 per litre. The retail price of diesel fuels in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan continues unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, October 8, when the next set of fuel price updates is expected to be announced. This is the 40th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 351st in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

