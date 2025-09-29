Proton eMas 5 open for booking on Oct 4, set to be most affordable EV in Malaysia to date – below RM85k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / by Danny Tan / September 29 2025 12:31 pm

The Proton eMas 5 will be open for booking this week, specifically on October 4. This is via Pro-Net on social media, which announced the date of the open for booking livestream event – 8pm this Saturday on Facebook and TikTok.

“Love it? Own it. Be among the first to own the Proton eMas 5. Tune in for the official open for booking via livestream event on 4 October, 8pm to discover Malaysia’s first affordable EV. How’s that for an electrifying ownership experience?” the company said.

A reel of the same topic described the eMas 5 – a rebadged Geome Xingyuan (a top seller in China) a.k.a. Geely EX2 (the name for some export markets, in line with EX5) – as ‘Malaysia’s first affordable EV’ offering ‘advanced tech within reach’ of the masses.

Proton highlights features such as a dual-language Atlas operating system (English and Bahasa Malaysia, as per the latest X50 facelift), a 14.6-inch 1080P touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility (from the factory, not via OTA), integrated live charging map (good work by Pro-Net, as per smart and eMas 7) and a powered tailgate.

The EV was previewed last month, and we have all the technical details along with a full gallery – yes, there’s camouflage on the car, but you can easily delete the colourful skin mentally. The eMas 5 will come in two variants – Premium with a 40.16 kWh battery and 325 km WLTP range (thumbs up to Proton for quoting the more realistic cycle) and Prime with a 30.12 kWh battery and around 250 km WLTP range. The CLTC numbers are 410 km and 310 km respectively.

By the way, the batteries are lithium iron phosphate (LFP) units from CATL, and not the Geely Aegis ‘short blade’ batteries used by the eMas 7. This is as per the Xingyuan and Geely-badged exports, and it’s because EV battery giant CATL has the capacity to match this high-volume model, while Geely’s own Aegis battery production is still in an early ramping up stage.

The Premium has a 116 PS (85 kW) and 150 Nm motor, while the Prime gets a 79 PS (58 kW) and 130 Nm unit. Doesn’t sound like much, but 0-50 km/h (a good measure of point and shoot in urban settings) is done in 3.9 seconds. Top speed is not mentioned, but it should be 135 km/h for the Premium and 125 km/h for the Prime, as per the Xingyuan. The motors are rear-mounted, so this is a RWD Proton. Rear multi-link suspension, by the way.

As for charging, the 40.16 kWh battery’s max rates are 6.6 kW AC and 71 kW DC – the latter takes state of charge from 30% to 80% in 21 minutes.

I feel that many, like myself, would find the eMas 5 to be bigger in real life than in pictures, and it’s a roomy city car indeed – boot space is good at 375 litres (that’s 45L more than the X50, by the way), expandable to 1,320 litres with the rear seats folded. There’s even a 70L frunk that’s deep enough to swallow a cabin-size trolley bag.

Trim wise, so far, we’ve been shown a pleasant and airy-feeling light coloured interior, but there will be a black cabin option for those who are more practical and/or safe. You won’t get to choose the interior theme like you would choose a car’s paint, but the black cabin will be paired with certain exterior colours; likewise, the light cabin will go with matching exterior colours. Same approach seen on the updated 2025 Proton eMas 7 unveiled in July.

An attractive price is crucial for any car, but more so for the eMas 5 due to its positioning as an affordable car. The first batches of the eMas 5 will be CBU imported from Geely’s Xiangtan plant in China’s Hunan province, which is the main production hub of the Xingyuan that will also supply other export markets. Proton’s new EV plant in Tanjong Malim is currently focusing on the eMas 7, which is the best-selling EV in Malaysia this year.

So, if the eMas 5 is a CBU, it will be priced at RM100k as that’s the floor price for imports? Not so. Proton is getting a CKD-bridging leeway to price initial CBU units under RM100k. Word is that it will be below RM85k, which fits in with the current market.

Proton eMas 5 Premium specifications -click to enlarge

You see, the BYD Atto 2 is practically the cheapest EV in Malaysia if one takes Neta out of the equation. While it is officially priced at RM100k, an early bird package brings the SUV’s true price closer to RM85k. The eMas 5 may turn out to be a good city car, but it being a hatchback (SUVs always command a premium) with lower performance and range, the Proton ought to be cheaper.

They’re not in many conversations, but we have to mention the Dongfeng Box (available at RM80k after discount last we checked) and the yet to be launched TQ Wuling Bingo (CKD below RM100k). So, what do you think about the eMas 5 Premium at RM80k as your daily runabout? More details here.

GALLERY: Proton eMas 5 preview

