MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, MG, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / October 1 2025 6:40 pm

New prices for the MG4 EV are out, and they are RM100,888 for the Lux (RM28,741 lower than at launch), RM128,888 for the Lux Extended (-RM20,741) and RM138,888 for the XPower (-RM20,741). The RM104,629 Standard variant has been dropped.

Launched in Malaysia in March 2024, the MG4 remains among the sportier-looking EVs you can buy. All variants except the two-motor all-wheel drive XPower are one-motor rear-wheel drive.

Now the base model, the Lux has 203 PS and 250 Nm of torque, a 7.7-second 0-100 km/h time, a 64-kWh NMC battery and a 435 km WLTP range. The numbers for the Lux Extended are 245 PS and 350 Nm of torque, a 6.1-second 0-100 km/h time, a 77-kWh NMC battery and a 520 km WLTP range.

Meanwhile, the crazy XPower boasts 435 PS and 600 Nm of torque, a 3.8-second 0-100 km/h time, a 64-kWh NMC battery and a 385 km WLTP range. Full lowdown on the MG4 in our launch report.

MG4 Lux and MG4 XPower

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.