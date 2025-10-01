MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

New prices for the MG4 EV are out, and they are RM100,888 for the Lux (RM28,741 lower than at launch), RM128,888 for the Lux Extended (-RM20,741) and RM138,888 for the XPower (-RM20,741). The RM104,629 Standard variant has been dropped.
Launched in Malaysia in March 2024, the MG4 remains among the sportier-looking EVs you can buy. All variants except the two-motor all-wheel drive XPower are one-motor rear-wheel drive.
Now the base model, the Lux has 203 PS and 250 Nm of torque, a 7.7-second 0-100 km/h time, a 64-kWh NMC battery and a 435 km WLTP range. The numbers for the Lux Extended are 245 PS and 350 Nm of torque, a 6.1-second 0-100 km/h time, a 77-kWh NMC battery and a 520 km WLTP range.
Meanwhile, the crazy XPower boasts 435 PS and 600 Nm of torque, a 3.8-second 0-100 km/h time, a 64-kWh NMC battery and a 385 km WLTP range. Full lowdown on the MG4 in our launch report.
MG4 Lux and MG4 XPower
MG4 Lux
MG4 XPower
