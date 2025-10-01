MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, MG, Videos / by /

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

New prices for the MG4 EV are out, and they are RM100,888 for the Lux (RM28,741 lower than at launch), RM128,888 for the Lux Extended (-RM20,741) and RM138,888 for the XPower (-RM20,741). The RM104,629 Standard variant has been dropped.

Launched in Malaysia in March 2024, the MG4 remains among the sportier-looking EVs you can buy. All variants except the two-motor all-wheel drive XPower are one-motor rear-wheel drive.

Now the base model, the Lux has 203 PS and 250 Nm of torque, a 7.7-second 0-100 km/h time, a 64-kWh NMC battery and a 435 km WLTP range. The numbers for the Lux Extended are 245 PS and 350 Nm of torque, a 6.1-second 0-100 km/h time, a 77-kWh NMC battery and a 520 km WLTP range.

Meanwhile, the crazy XPower boasts 435 PS and 600 Nm of torque, a 3.8-second 0-100 km/h time, a 64-kWh NMC battery and a 385 km WLTP range. Full lowdown on the MG4 in our launch report.

MG4 Lux and MG4 XPower

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more


MG4 Lux
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more


MG4 XPower
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more
MG4 in Malaysia priced down by RM20k-28k: Lux RM101k, Ext RM129k, XPower RM139k, Std no more

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

MG Cyberster 2025
MG 4 2025
MG 5 2025
MG HS 2025
MG ZS EV 2025
MG S5 2025

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 