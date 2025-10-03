Tesla Model 3 Highland now cheaper by up to RM13k in Malaysia – updated with signal stalk, front camera

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / by Anthony Lim / October 3 2025 10:51 am

Besides the introduction of a new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant, there are also some changes to the Tesla Model 3 Highland facelift range for Malaysia, the primary one being a revision in the prices, with all models now cheaper than before.

As indicated on Tesla Malaysia’s website, the current Model 3 Highland facelift prices are:

Rear-Wheel Drive – RM169,000 (previously RM181,000, reduction of RM12,000)

Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive – RM185,000 (new variant)

Long Range All-Wheel Drive – RM199,000 (previously RM210,000, reduction of RM11,000)

Performance All-Wheel Drive – RM229,000 (previously RM242,000, reduction of RM13,000)

This is of course the second pricing revision for the standard range RWD and Long-Range RWD versions. When the Highland made its Malaysian debut in October 2023, the RWD was priced at RM189,000, while the LR RWD went for RM218,000. In April last year, following the Performance’s appearance, prices for both were adjusted, with the RWD reduced to RM181,000, and the LR RWD’s to RM210,000.

Aside from the revised pricing, the model range also gets some specification changes and technical improvements, the latter being an increase in the WLTP-rated range of the Performance All-Wheel Drive, from 528 km to 571 km.

Like the range improvement made for the Rear-Wheel Drive variant (from 513 km to 520 km) earlier this year, the bump is likely brought about by an upgraded battery pack. The figure is just slightly short of the 580 km available on the recently updated Model Y Performance.

There are also a few new changes to the kit specification, and these are the inclusion of:

a new front bumper camera

a column-mounted signal stalk

Tesla logo now in black

No changes to the colour palette that was revised from earlier this year, when Stealth Grey became the standard hue instead of the previous Pearl White Multi-Coat, which is now, like Deep Blue Metallic and Diamond Black (the replacement for Solid Black) a RM5,000 option. Meanwhile, Quicksilver and Ultra Red are RM11,000 cost options.





Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.