Range Rover Velar successor to debut by early next year; internal combustion engine version to follow

In Cars, International News, Land Rover / by Mick Chan / July 8 2026 11:54 am

2024 Range Rover Velar facelift

The successor to the Range Rover Velar could make its debut within the next six months, reported Autocar, suggesting that the new model could officially emerge by early next year.

Facelifted in 2023, the Velar officially made its debut in 2017, and its next-generation successor will be the first all-new model from JLR since the Range Rover Sport premiered in 2022. The Velar successor will be preceded by the L460 Range Rover Electric and the Jaguar Type 01, before the group’s higher-volume products such as the aforementioned Velar successor and the Land Rover Defender Sport.

The Velar successor and the Defender Sport will be the first models to be built on the group’s new EMA platform, which is focused on battery-electric power. However, this has since been confirmed to be able to accommodate hybrid powertrains.

The manufacturer has said that the upcoming, smaller Range Rover model “is planned to provide flexibility in the future through a full hybrid electric vehicle propulsion offering,” and the hybrid powertrain for the new model is said to be a “unique new addition to JLR’s propulsion portfolio,” suggesting it is unrelated to the ICE units currently offered by the group.

Spy images of the upcoming Velar replacement show a vehicle that departs from the traditional high-riding, two-box SUV outline, and adopts a rather sleeker roofline in the vein of the Polestar 4 when viewed in profile. Camouflage foil on the rear of the car, aft of the roof suggests a solid panel in place of a traditional glass window, like the Polestar 4.

Technical details for the EMA platform have yet to be confirmed by the manufacturer, though it has been said to feature 800-volt electrical hardware as specified in the Range Rover Electric.

Batteries for the EV successor to the Velar will come from the battery factory in Somerset currently under construction, which will supply the Halewood plant where the new mid-sized EV SUV will be built, as well as Solihull, where the Range Rover Electric and Jaguar EVs will be built.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.