18 new bike shelters to be built on Malaysian highways

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 July 2026 4:34 pm

Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) plans to build 18 new motorcycle shelters along major highways nationwide this year as part of ongoing efforts to improve rider safety and reduce the risk of accidents. Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the new shelters will be located at six sites along the North-South Expressway, four on the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), and two each on the Sprint Expressway (SPRINT), Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP), Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway.

He said 218 motorcycle shelters were constructed between 2023 and 2025, bringing the total number of shelters along highways nationwide to 571. “The initiative has proven effective in enhancing the comfort and safety of motorcyclists while reducing the risk of accidents on highways,” he said during Question Time in the Dewan Negara on Monday.

Ahmad was responding to a question from Senator R Thiagarajah on current and planned safety measures to reduce risks faced by motorcyclists on highways. In addition to constructing motorcycle shelters, Ahmad said LLM now requires all highway concessionaires to conduct independent Stage 5 in-service road safety audits every five years.

He said the regular audits help identify high-risk locations early, enabling concessionaires to implement mitigation measures and improve road infrastructure before accidents occur. Ahmad also said there were three incidents involving motorcyclists who stopped or sought shelter beneath bridges during heavy rain, with six fatalities recorded over the past five years, two in 2022 that claimed two lives, and another in 2023 with three fatalities, with one incident in 2026 involving a single fatality.,