2022 BMW 330i M Sport RM152.8k – benchmark sports sedan at a fraction of brand new price at Carro [AD]

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 27 July 2026 5:03 pm

Some cars need a lengthy introduction. The BMW 3 Series isn’t one of them. For over four decades it has been the benchmark compact executive sports sedan – the car every rival gets measured against – and the G20-generation 330i M Sport is one of the most complete all-rounders BMW has ever built.

Here’s the part that should get your attention: when this 2022 330i M Sport was new, it retailed at RM283,680 on-the-road without insurance. Today, this Carro Certified example is listed on paultan.org Used Cars at RM152,800 – a saving of around RM130,000, or nearly half the original asking price. Depreciation is brutal on the first owner, but for the second? It’s the deal of the segment.

The full-fat 3 Series experience

The 330i is the sweet spot of the G20 range. Under the bonnet is BMW’s B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder, producing 258 PS and 400 Nm of torque from just 1,550 rpm, paired with the excellent ZF eight-speed automatic driving the rear wheels. The 0-100 km/h sprint is dispatched in 5.8 seconds, but the numbers only tell half the story – it’s the balance, steering and body control that made the G20 a class benchmark from day one.

As a 2022 model, this CKD 330i M Sport comes properly equipped: the full M Sport exterior and interior package, black Vernasca leather sports seats with contrast stitching, M Sport brakes, adaptive LED headlights, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with its 12.3-inch digital cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen, and the Driving Assistant safety suite with AEB, lane departure warning and rear cross traffic alert.

The smart way to buy a used continental

Let’s be honest – the thing that stops most people from buying a used German car isn’t the car, it’s the uncertainty. That’s exactly what the Carro Certified process addresses. This 330i has passed a rigorous 160-point inspection and is verified free of major accident and fire damage. On top of that, it comes with a one-year warranty and a five-day money-back guarantee, so you’re not buying blind.

At 79,689 km, this grey example with its black leather cabin has been properly used but sits well within the stride of the B48 engine and ZF gearbox – a drivetrain combination with a strong reputation for durability when maintained.

The deal

2022 BMW 330i M Sport – 79,689 km, automatic, RWD

RM152,800, or from an estimated RM1,675/month (90% loan, nine years)

Available for viewing and test drive at the Penang branch, Carro can deliver anywhere

Think about it this way: RM1,675 a month for 258 hp, rear-wheel drive and the badge that defines the sports sedan class – less than what many are paying for a new mainstream SUV.

View the full listing and gallery here, or chat on WhatsApp to book a viewing or test drive.

Browse more inspected, warranted used cars at paultan.org/used-cars.