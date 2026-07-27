2027 BMW X5 L for China – 130 mm longer, Theatre Screen, 1,000 km CLTC iX5 L, coming to Malaysia?

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 27 July 2026 3:24 pm

Less than a month after holding the world premiere of the fifth-generation G65 X5 for global markets, BMW has now revealed the long-wheelbase version for China. As before, the stretched SUV is built not at the Spartanburg, South Carolina plant in the US, but at local partner Brilliance’s Shenyang factory.

Obviously, the wheelbase has been lengthened, this time to the tune of 130 mm to 3,165 mm – meaning that the X5 L is now well north of five metres long (5,124 mm, to be exact). That extra length is most evident in the side profile, where the conspicuously wider rear doors are only just disguised by the rear fender flares.

Elsewhere, the striking Neue Klasse design has been retained, but the front end with its illuminated buck-toothed Iconic Glow grille ditches the polarising X headlight graphic (although you can still see the letter in the lamp’s shape), with only the diagonal strips being lit up.

Buyers can option those lights back on, but the prominent grille stripes – offered only on the M Performance models in other markets – are standard-fit in the Middle Kingdom. Curiously, the X5 L retains its “wingtip” door handles, despite the car going on sale after China bans electronic door releases next year. Perhaps BMW has engineered them to incorporated mechanical releases, opening the door (haha) to them appearing on future models.

Other changes include a concentric L pattern imprinted into the rear quarter light windows and a body-coloured finish for the usually gloss black central front bumper bar – the latter both on the standard and M Sport looks.

Inside, the Neue Klasse revolution remains, replete with the Panoramic iDrive display concept. You still get a 17.9-inch floating infotainment touchscreen, a full-width Panoramic Vision projection instrument display and an optional 14.6-inch passenger touchscreen, along with high-end materials such as crystal controls and BMW’s first slate decor.

Unique to the Chinese model is a monochrome colour scheme, with either white or terracotta brown extending to not just the steering wheel but also the headlining. Munich has also redesigned the front and rear seating to suit Chinese customers, including adding built-in ottomans for those at the back.

But the pièce de résistance has got to be the latest-generation 8K Theatre Screen that BMW has lifted straight off the facelifted 7 Series. Like the iX3 L, the X5 L will come with “Address-to-Address” highly-automated city and highway driving functionality, developed in conjunction with Chinese AI firm Momenta.

Technical details are not yet known, but it appears the X5 L will be offered in 40L trim, meaning it should get the regular X5 40’s 400 PS/540 Nm B58 3.0 litre turbo straight-six engine, 48-volt mild hybrid system and eight-speed ZF auto.

It will be joined by the electric iX5 60L, likely retaining the 578 PS/805 Nm dual-motor powertrain and the massive 141 kWh NMC battery. Claimed range is 1,000 km on China’s incredibly lenient cycle, equivalent to around 820 km on the WLTP cycle. For reference, the regular iX5 60 delivers a confirmed WLTP range of up to 845 km.

Although the X5 L was designed for the Chinese market, the iX5 L in particular could make its way to Malaysia, given the preferential tax rates for Chinese EV imports versus the US. This would mean the car follows in the footsteps of the upcoming iX3 L and possibly the i3 L, although CKD local assembly is expected further down the line.

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