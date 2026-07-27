Carro Care body & paint promo: 30% off full car respray from RM2,100 + naxPro grooming products worth RM270

In Advertorial / by Paul Tan / 27 July 2026 5:21 pm

Giving your car a brand new coat of paint can make you fall in love with it all over again because it will look like it just rolled off the assembly line. This way you can save money and keep your car longer rather than scratching that itch of getting a new car!

Good news – with Carro Care body & paint centre’s promo, you can get your car repainted with a 30% discount! On top of that, you will also get a naxPro car grooming products worth RM270 to maintain your freshly painted car after it rolls out from the paint booth.

All you need to do is click here and fill up the form with your details.

Carro Care operates a body & paint centre in Taman Perindustrian Puchong.

VIDEO: Perodua Myvi full car respray

This lady sent her Perodua Myvi in for a full car respray service. Watch the video to see the results.