In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 27 July 2026 10:06 am

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Negeri Sembilan folks planning to return to vote in the state elections – which is happening this Saturday, August 1 – you can consider taking the train home if the idea of the long drive and traffic jams is putting you off.

The national rail company has announced that it will be offering extra train services from July 31 to August 2, in conjunction with the N9 state elections. One is an ETS Platinum Basic service from JB Sentral to Seremban, while the other is an ETS Express train from KL Sentral to JB Sentral.

Starting with the train from JB Sentral heading north, EP9630 departs JB Sentral at 6.15 am while EP9633 makes the return journey to JB Sentral at 9.50 am. If that’s too early, EP9636 heads from JB Sentral to Seremban at 2.10 pm while the returning train EP9637 starts its journey to JB at 5.45 pm. Note that the ETS Platinum Basic service does not include meals.

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As for the ETS Express train from KL Sentral to JB Sentral, there are two trains heading from JB to KL (EX9572 7am and EX9578 5.30 pm) and two trains making the journey south (EX9573 9.05 am and EX9575 11.55 am).

For the exact timing that the train will depart from Bandar Tasik Selatan, Seremban, Gemas, Segamat, Kluang and Kempas Baru, see the schedule above.

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