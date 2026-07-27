Formula 1 return to Sepang International Circuit needs just RM16 million for preparation – PM Anwar Ibrahim

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Mick Chan / 27 July 2026 5:01 pm

Malaysia will only need to spend an estimated RM16 million to prepare the Sepang International Circuit for the return of Formula 1 to the venue, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said, reported New Straits Times.

Bahrain had agreed to absorb the upfront payment to the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) following the decision to relocate the Bahrain Grand Prix to Malaysia for regional security concerns, said the prime minister.

“The initial payment of hundreds of millions of ringgit had already been paid to Formula 1 by Bahrain. We do not have to pay it. We are effectively hosting it for free. If there is any expenditure, it is only to carry out minor repairs to the track, which is currently used for other racing events. I expect that to cost between RM10 million and RM16 million,” Anwar said.

This amount is significantly lower than the costs typically incurred by countries hosting Formula 1 races, said the prime minister.

“Other countries spend hundreds of millions, even up to RM1 billion, to organise Formula 1. We have only been asked to spend RM16 million, yet Malaysia will become the focus of the world. All the world’s top drivers, the most advanced racing cars and thousands of engineers will be coming to Sepang,” he said.

Yesterday, former SIC CEO Datuk Razlan Razali told Bernama that the event, scheduled for October 4, is not expected to cause much of an operational issue for SIC despite the short notice, as our track doesn’t require major modifications to host an F1 race.

“Any changes to the track won’t have a significant impact on car racing. And operationally, there’s not much to be done unless Bahrain wants certain upgrades that also benefits SIC, infrastructure wise. In my opinion, the current facilities is adequate,” Razlan said.

The return of Formula 1 to Malaysia was officially announced yesterday, July 26, when it was revealed that the latest addition to the 2026 calendar would be called the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. The event has been created through an agreement between F1, FIA and the governments of Bahrain and Malaysia, subject to final agreements and an official sign-off as well as approval from the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).

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