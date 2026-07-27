Lepas L4 EV, L6 and L8 previewed at KL Polo Club – Chery brand targets end-2026 Malaysian launch

In Cars, Lepas, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 27 July 2026 11:03 am

We’re already nearing the end of July and we’re still no nearer to the Malaysian launch of Chery’s new brand Lepas, which was originally slated for the first quarter of the year. However, the company finally held the first public preview of its models at the Kuala Lumpur Polo Club over the weekend, as part of its sponsorship of the Prime Minister Cup show jumping competition, to solicit public feedback.

At the event, Lepas showcased the L4 EV, L6 petrol, L6 LSH and L8 LSH. In case you were wondering, LSH stands for Lepas Super Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid powertrain similar to Omoda & Jaecoo’s Super Hybrid System (SHS) and Chery Super Hybrid (CSH). More on that later.

Lepas L4 EV

Let’s start with the smallest and almost certainly the cheapest. The L4 is an SUV that straddles the B- and C-segments; measuring 4,406 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, it’s larger than the Jaecoo J5 and around the same size as the Chery O5 (née Omoda 5). This electric version debuted at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) earlier this year.

It produces 218 PS (160 kW) and 275 Nm of torque from its single front motor, and thanks to its 65.05 kWh battery (nett capacity), it’s claimed to deliver a range of up to 500 km. That’s likely on the outdated NEDC cycle, so expect a WLTP figure closer to 425 km. As it’s yet to go on sale globally, specs remain thin on the ground, but Lepas says the car can be DC fast charged from 10 to 80% in 20 minutes.

On the outside, the L4 EV retains the petrol model’s rounded design, two-tone colour scheme, upswept window line and slightly under-tyred stance (although the latter is helped somewhat by the larger 18-inch wheels on the preview unit). Unique to the car is the grille-less front end with a jutting nose, aggressive air intakes and slim headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights, ditching the regular L4’s “leopard eye” graphics.

Inside, the EV is practically identical to the standard L4, meaning that it’s very similar to the Jaecoo J5 with a waterfall centre console and 13.2-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen. Unfortunately, it’s also saddled with that car’s calculator-style seven-segment LCD instrument display, rather than a full-colour panel.

Thankfully, unlike the J5, you do at least get physical air-con controls, although that has come at the expense of having just a single (not double like the Jaecoo’s) smartphone holder, equipped with a 50-watt Qi wireless charger. The powered tailgate opens to reveal a 452 litre boot, and there’s also a front boot of unspecified capacity.

Lepas L6 petrol and LSH

Rather more is known about the L6, which is a larger model already on sale in markets like Thailand. It’s around the same size as the Chery Tiggo 7, being not much bigger than the L4 at 4,570 mm long, 1,852 mm wide and 1,683 mm tall, with a 2,700 mm wheelbase.

Two versions were exhibited, the first being the pure petrol model. Unlike its Tiggo 7 and Jaecoo J7 siblings, the car is offered with a smaller 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine from the O5, making 147 PS and 225 Nm. A six-speed dual-clutch transmission sends that power to the front wheels, just like its cousin.

Lepas L8 petrol

Next up, the LSH, which made its world premiere at Auto China in Beijing earlier this year. It uses the 143 PS/215 Nm 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine, 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor and single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) from the J7 PHEV and Tiggo 7 PHEV, with a total system output of 279 PS and 365 Nm.

Lepas claims a zero-to-100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds, and with a BYD-sourced 18.3 kWh LFP battery, the L6 LSH delivers a total range of 1,200 km. You also get up to 40 kW of DC fast charging support, as well as 7 kW of AC charging and a 6.6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function. A full EV variant has just been launched in Thailand, but that wasn’t shown here.

The L6 takes the L4’s basic design language and makes it larger and better resolved, with a cleaner, entirely body-coloured look. As these models feature combustion engines, they get the grille (here with radial chrome pins) and the “leopard eye” eyebrow-style DRLs, with the main lamps being pushed down to the bumper. Both cars roll on 19-inch wheels – the petrol model receives handsome turbine-style items, while the LSH sits on multi-spokes.

Lepas L8 LSH

The classier look is continued on the inside, with a wraparound dashboard, a full-width air vent design, a three-spoke steering wheel and quilted seats. The colour scheme is full black on the petrol model and beige on the LSH, with the interior decor being colour-coded to match.

Elsewhere, the 13.2-inch touchscreen is carried over, but while you do lose the L4’s physical air-con controls, you do at least get full-colour instrumentation, as well as a second phone holder. Other features include an eight-speaker Sony sound system, with speakers mounted on neat pods on the front doors that also incorporate ambient lighting. Despite being larger, the L6’s boot is actually smaller than the L4’s, at 435 litres.

Lepas L8 LSH

Finally, the flagship L8, shown in LSH form. This is equivalent in size to the Chery Tiggo 8, and indeed the car is sold as exactly that in China, in next-generation form. Unlike the current, original Tiggo 8 sold in Malaysia, the L8 is strictly a five-seater, with a three-row layout seemingly reserved for the Tiggo 9.

In terms of actual dimensions, the L8 is 4,688 mm long, 1,871 mm wide and 1,694 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. It uses the same PHEV powertrain as the L6 LSH, delivering a pure electric range of 90 km on the WLTP cycle and an identical combined range of 1,200 km.

The styling of the L8 is once again very similar to the L6, although the grille gets a different pattern and the Lepas badge is now mounted on the bonnet, rather than appearing like an afterthought within an oval “puck”. Unlike the other models’ door pulls, the handles are flush pull-up items, and despite being the largest here, this car has the smallest wheels, measuring just 18 inches in diameter.

As befits a range-topper, the L8’s interior looks the plushest here, especially with the black and brown colour scheme and the linear stripes on the decor. Just like the others, there’s a 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen, although the instrument display has graduated to a larger 10.25-inch unit. The physical air-con controls are back, as is what appears to be a drive mode knob topped by the hazard light button, which is a nice touch.

With the centre console being more crowded, we’re now back to a single phone holder, next to the vertically-arranged cupholders. Not much else to add, besides the fact that the L8 retains the L6’s Sony sound system and has by far the biggest boot here, at 507 litres.

When will Lepas finally launch in Malaysia?

Having missed the Q1 2026 window, then the first half one, Lepas is now aiming for a launch at the end of the year, which is a little off its already-delayed target of Q3 2026, when we last checked. This isn’t exclusive to the Malaysian market, as plans for an Australian launch were also pushed back from mid-year, CarsGuide reported.

At the very least, we can look forward to possibly having a four-strong lineup, although the actual launch models have yet to be confirmed (the cars that were on display were being used for R&D purposes and were not local units). Are you excited for Lepas’ launch, and which of these would you get? Let us know in the comments.

GALLERY: Lepas L4 EV in Malaysia

Loading 55 photos…

Loading 54 photos…

Loading 55 photos…

Loading 59 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.