SKDS Subsidised Diesel Control System – eligible companies urged to register for scheme: Armizan

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 27 July 2026 2:14 pm

Companies eligible for the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) are urged to register for the scheme in order to benefit, reported The Star.

This is more relevant to micro-businesses and small businesses, including small contractors who use vehicles classified as pick-up trucks and jip in their operations, said minister of domestic trade and cost of living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

“Do not miss this opportunity. For every eligible vehicle under this new sector, the company will receive a subsidy quota of 300 litres a month,” Armizan said. An individual who qualified for a 300 litre allocation under the personal diesel subsidy scheme could also receive an additional 300 litre quota for an eligible vehicle registered under an enterprise, he said.

The Malaysian government expanded the SKDS on July 3 to cover company-owned, private-use diesel vehicles, introducing a new category – Land Transport Sector (Company Private Use – SUVs and Pick-up Trucks) – under the SKDS framework. Eligibility for the the scheme took effect July 15, subject to approval and issuance of a fleet card.

To qualify, vehicles must be registered as business vehicles under the Company Private Use (AE) class/code in the road transport department’s (JPJ) My Sikap system, Armizan said earlier this month. The AE usage code refers to the specialised diesel fleet card registration category utilised for commercial vehicles under subsidised fuel control programmes.

As of July 23, a total of 15,388 companies with 25,781 vehicles nationwide had registered under the category, with Sabah having recorded 5,583 companies with 10,046 vehicles, Sarawak having recorded 4,713 companies with 8,292 vehicles, and Labuan having recorded 157 companies with 200 vehicles, according to the report.

Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan collectively accounted for 67.9% of companies which benefited from the new category, it continued.

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