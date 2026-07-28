2027 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet – new teasers show W465 AMG G63 with roof down

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / by Jonathan Lee / 28 July 2026 11:15 am

Mercedes-Benz has released more teasers of the new G-Class Cabriolet as it lumbers towards production. This time, it is the AMG G63 that gets to soak up the sun, dropping its top for the very first time.

As previously noted, this is the first time the production cabrio is being offered as a four-door. Previous versions on the W460, W461 and W463 chassis (there was never a soft-top variant for the second-generation W463, introduced in 2018) were two-door only, with the exception of the ultra-exclusive Maybach G650 Landaulet, of which only 99 were built.

With the roof folded, it’s clear that the alfresco driving experience will be sullied somewhat, due to the beefy crossmember that would allow the Sawzall-ed W465 to survive a rollover.

The fabric top extends all the way to the front (unlike the Landaulet, on which it stops just before the front seats), but there is a generous header section not seen on previous cabrios. Hopefully, this means the mechanism is fully automated, without the need to unlatch the roof first before dropping it.

Meanwhile, the external spare tyre appears to be mounted on a large swing arm that would allow it to be moved independently. The tailgate also opens sideways like on the hardtop, instead of dropping down pick-up style as with older cabrios. Helpfully, the third brake light is now mounted on the spare tyre, eliminating the awkward tail-like contraption of the past.

The video above shows the top being raised and lowered, and there doesn’t appear to be any built-in side windows, just like the Landaulet. It remains to be seen if the new model gets a glass rear windscreen (which would allow it to have a defogger), rather than the old foldable plastic piece.

Expect the G-Class to be offered with the same mild hybrid engines as the hardtop, including a 449 PS/560 Nm 3.0 litre turbo straight-six in the G500, a 367 PS/750 Nm diesel version in the G450d and a 585 PS/850 Nm 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 in this G63. There’s also the quad-motor, 587 PS/1,165 Nm G580 EV, although such a model is unlikely to be popular, especially with the softtop’s poor aerodynamics likely wreaking havoc on range.