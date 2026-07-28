Mercedes-AMG A45S Final Edition – hot hatchback swansong for the 421 PS/500 Nm 2.0T 4-cylinder engine

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / by Mick Chan / 28 July 2026 11:17 am

The Mercedes-AMG A45S Final Edition has emerged to mark the end of the A45S model, seven years on from the debut of this W177-generation model which received its facelift in 2022.

Powertrain for the A45S Final Edition continues to be the M139 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine that outputs 421 PS and 500 Nm, driving all four wheels with its AMG Performance 4Matic+ driveline through the AMG Speedshift eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Key performance figures are unchanged, with 0-100 km/h attained in 3.9 seconds and top speed is 270 km/h.

The Final Edition is distinguished from the regular A45S with the exterior finish choices of Manufaktur Mountain Grey magno and Jet Black, with contrasting elements in yellow such as the yellow outlines on its exterior side mirrors and other areas.

Wheels on the Final Edition are matte back 19-inch AMG forged alloy cross-spoke wheels with edition-specific wheel hub caps with the AMG logo in yellow, gloss black brake calipers with the AMG lettering in white, and optionally-available large “45S” lettering decals in yellow and black.

Optionally available on the Final Edition is the AMG Aerodynamics Package, comprised of the front apron with enlarged front splitter and flics, a roof spoiler, lateral airflow elements around the rear apron, and a rear diffuser blade; all are finished in high-gloss black.

Similarly, the interior of the A45S Final Edition gets yellow accents, here applied to upholstery that is comprised of Artico synthetic leather and Microcut microfibre in black. The front seat headrests get “45S” embroidered emblems, while the centre console gets a “45S Final Edition” emblem.

Also featured in the A45S Final Edition are the AMG Performance steering wheel trimmed in Nappa leather and Microcut microfibre with yellowe stitching, aluminium trim elements with the AMG pattern and yellow AMG lettering, AMG door sills with yellow illuminated AMG logos, and AMG floor mats with “45S” lettering and yellow stitching.

According to Autocar, the Mercedes-AMG A45S Final Edition starts from 67,965 (RM369,160) pounds sterling in the United Kingdom. A successor to the current W177-generation will only emerge in 2028, with the current model to carry on until then. The compact AMG torch is passed to the battery-electric CLA45, with 680 PS from its three-motor ensemble.

In Malaysia, the W177 A45S AMG 4Matic+ Limited Edition emerged in August 2024, priced at RM558,888 and capped at 10 units. Last year, the CLA45S 4Matic+ Final Edition was launched in Malaysia, priced at RM538,888.